Hajj 2021, Fadli Zon: Jokowi can speak directly to King Salman





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Fadli Zon, politician of the Greater Indonesia Movement Party (Gerindra), spoke out on the implementation of the Hajj pilgrimage in 1442 Hijri / 2021 AD. As is known, the government, through the Ministry of Religion, will announce a decision regarding the implementation of the Hajj 2021 pilgrimage this afternoon, Thursday (3/6/2021) at 1:30 p.m. WIB. Through his Twitter account @fadlizon, the president of the RPD RI’s Interparliamentary Cooperation Agency (BKSP) said Jokowi should be able to communicate directly with Saudi Arabia’s top leader, King Salman, to discuss the hajj quota. According to Fadli, the government’s decision will bring certainty to the community. “The business of Hajj, if P @jokowi can speak or directly meet King Salman. As the largest hajj delegation, nearly 250,000 people, clarification needs to be made so that future hajj pilgrims are not confused. The queue for our pilgrimage could be longer. Or decide immediately that the government postpone the Hajj this year, “Fadli Zon wrote on Twitter. Previously, Minister of Religion Yaqut Cholil Qoumas said his party would report the decision after holding a closed-door meeting with DPR Commission VIII, at Parliament, Senayan, Jakarta, yesterday (2/6/2021 ). “Earlier, with all the members of Commission VIII, we had already spoken, discussed the implementation of worship, starting from A to Z. We came to the conclusion, because first we have to organize something , God willing, tomorrow [hari ini] In the afternoon, we will officially announce it to the office of the Ministry of Religion in Thamrin, ”the Minister of Religion said, as reported by the official website of the Ministry of Religion. The Minister of Religion said that the Ministry of Religion and Commission VIII of the Indonesian House of Representatives have agreed that the official announcement regarding the implementation of the pilgrimage will be comprehensively prepared so that the public can fully understand the government decision. As for, the same day, The Minister of Religion met with President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to discuss the fate of the organization of the 2021 Hajj pilgrimage. This was done after the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia did not give certainty regarding the quota. of Hajj pilgrims from Indonesia who could leave for the Holy Land. “President Jokowi met the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Minister of Worship at 12 noon,” said a palace source contacted on Wednesday (2/6/2021). Watch the selected videos below: quality content

