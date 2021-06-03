Modis Covid charity under surveillance for faulty ventilators

Complaints that hundreds of ventilators purchased with Narendra Modi’s signature Covid-19 recovery fund are not working have raised issues of transparency and corruption over how the charity spends its money.

PM Cares was established in March last year by the Prime Minister of India as a public charity to “bring relief to those affected” during disasters. Modi runs the fund in his official capacity, with three cabinet members serving as directors.

Within five days of its launch, the fund attracted more … than 30 billion rupees ($ 423 million) in donations from tycoons such as Mukesh Ambani and Indian state-owned companies.

Donations continued to flow from within the country as well as overseas from figures as diverse as the Dalai Lama and Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin during India’s Second Calamitous Wave. But critics complain about the lack of transparency about how PM Cares spends its donations.

Campaigners also wondered why PM Cares was even created as another facility, the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund, already exists, serving a similar purpose.

Controversy has grown as state governments scramble to provide health care during a pandemic in which more than 28 million people have been infected and more than 335,000 killed.

The Indian government maintains that PM Cares is not a public authority and therefore is not required to fully disclose its donors or expenditures.

A government spokesperson said Wednesday that “PM Cares is completely transparent. Expenses incurred in connection with PM Cares have been entered in a transparent manner [the] public domain.”

The fund has yet to release audited results for the year ending March 31, 2021.

“We have learned that in the absence of openness and public control, very often funds do not reach the people they are intended for,” said Anjali Bhardwaj, anti-corruption activist, based in New Delhi. “It leads to embezzlement, arbitrariness and corruption.”

PM Cares uses Modi’s image and publishes its press releases on Indian government websites. Some government sites have a pop-up asking visitors to donate.

According to the PM Cares website, the government has allocated 20 billion rupees to buy 50,000 ‘Made in India’ ventilators, 10 billion rupees for migrant workers affected by job losses following the lockdowns and 1 billion of rupees for vaccine development. He did not provide any further details.

“We depend on the information they [PM Cares] give it to us, there really is no disclosure, ”said transparency activist Saket Gokhale, who has filed a petition with the Supreme Court to disclose Prime Minister Cares’ expenses. The fund, he added, was “opaque, which is a big red flag.”

Several opposition-controlled states complained that ventilators purchased with money from PM Cares were faulty or not properly installed in hospitals and therefore could not be used.

“The oxygen flow is irregular. Censorship doesn’t work. It stops abruptly, ”said Raghu Sharma, Minister of Health of the State of Rajasthan. “Such a large amount of money was spent on the purchase of these fans, but they cannot be used.”

Raj Bahadur, the Punjab government health adviser, said 237 of the 320 ventilators donated to the state by PM Cares were defective.

“The fans are not working at the levels they should be, I’m sure there is a fault,” Bahadur said.

New Delhi said states had not installed all donated ventilators and the central government had carried out “vigorous monitoring” to help use the rescue machines.

The Bombay High Court said last week that faulty ventilators at public hospitals in Aurangabad, Maharashtra were a “serious problem”.

The judges added: “If the PM Cares fund is to be used to provide ventilators, they should be ventilators fit for medical use.”

However, the government filed an affidavit deny that Aurangabad fans made by manufacturer Jyoti CNC were supplied by PM Cares.