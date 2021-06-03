PML-N and PPP call for next anti-people budget





ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan People’s Party and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz said on Wednesday that the PTI’s upcoming budget was “anti-people” and that they would not let the PTI government pass such a budget.

PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the PPP will not allow the federal government to “crush” the common man.

He said the PPP will take all necessary steps to “foil the plot” to inflict economic damage on the common man in the next budget. Commenting on the upcoming budget, Bilawal accused Prime Minister Imran Khan of plotting with his advisers to target the low-income group in the 2021 “anti-people” budget.

He also pointed out that inflation in the country had already peaked at 20 percent, according to the price sensitive index. If the situation worsens, the poor will not be able to survive, he added. Bilawal said that by imposing heavy taxes on the budget, the Pakistani government led by Tehrik-e-Insaf wanted to impose a burden on those who received low wages. “Imagine what the situation in Pakistan will be if the wage earner group is tied to taxes,” he said.

Speaking about the COVID healthcare crisis and the collapse of global economies caused by the pandemic, the PPP chairman pointed out that the world is already suffering.

Meanwhile, PML-N leader and former finance minister Miftah Ismail on Wednesday criticized the Imran-led government for rising prices in the country and vowed the party would not leave the next budget “anti-people” of the PTI be adopted by the National Assembly.

“We expect this to be an anti-popular budget and we will not approve it,” Ismail said, outlining his party’s position at a press conference here. He said his party could not accept the next “anti-popular” budget. He lamented that the rate of inflammation has not dropped below 10 percent in the past two years. He said inflation in the country was high because the prices of oil, electricity and gas had increased.

Instead, he alleged that the assets of Imran Khan and members of his cabinet had increased.

The PML-N leader backed Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin for his comments that the economy was in shambles because of Imran Khan. “Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin was right to say that the economy was in ruins because of Imran Khan,” said PML-N chief. He said that during the three years of the PTI government, the incomes of people working in the private sector had not increased. He also compared the mandate of the current government with that of his party and added that the PML-N has built highways all over Pakistan and brought the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to the country. He claimed that the PML-N had also lifted 20 million people out of poverty, but Prime Minister Imran Khan pushed them back into their misery. He claimed that 85 million Pakistanis are currently unemployed and that the salary of 75 million people is less than Rs 18,000. He also criticized Prime Minister Imran Khan for his initiative to provide food to the people, saying that Pakistanis would not survive on some food banks. It should be mentioned here that the PML-N will be holding a pre-budget seminar to expose “the economic destruction that Imran Khan has brought to Pakistan” here today (Thursday).

