Former teacher turned tycoon Larry Chen loses $ 14 billion in months
Larry Chen, a former schoolteacher in a poor Chinese village who has become one of the richest people in the world, is on the verge of losing his billionaire status as a shareholder in his online education business .
GSX Techedu Inc. fell 4% in New York exchanges on Wednesday after Goldman Sachs Group Inc.lowered the stock’s rating and reduced its price target. Shares have plunged 88% since late January, wiping out nearly $ 14 billion from Chen’s fortune and leaving him with a net worth of around $ 1.9 billion, according to the.Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
The Chinese company has been rocked by a series of problems, including thecrackdown on online education sector, weaker than expected results perspectives and theimplosion of an investor, Archegos Capital Management by Bill Hwang.
“Political risk is the number one concern right now,” said Tommy Wong, analyst at Hong Kong-based China Merchants Securities International Co., which rates the stock as a buy.
A GSX spokesperson declined to comment on Chen’s stock fall or wealth.
China’s education industry has come under increased scrutiny after President Xi Jinping suggested in March that an increase in after-school tutoring puts enormous pressure on Chinese children. The country’s education ministry plans to create a dedicated division to oversee all private education platforms for the first time, people familiar with the subjectBloomberg said.
GSX is shutting down preschool education business for children ages 3 to 8 in response to regulations prohibiting preschools and private schools from teaching the elementary school curriculum, spokesperson Sandy said this week. Qin.
As a result, the company is laying off employees, Qin said, while declining to say how many people are losing their jobs. chinese mediareported earlier that the company is cutting nearly a third of its staff.
As of April, GSX was among four private education providersfined up to 500,000 yuan ($ 78,356) for using false or misleading prices to attract customers.
It’s a major headache for Chen, who owns around 44% of GSX, at a time when his company’s shares were already affected by weaker-than-expected prospects. At the end of May, GSX gave a revenue forecast for the second quarter whichmissed the analysts’ average estimate. Its stocks have plummeted.
And in March, one of the company’s most exposed external investors, Hwang’s Archegos,imploded when he failed to respond to margin calls.
Hwang’s family office had built highly leveraged positions in GSX and other companies using swaps. When some of those stocks fell, the banks asked for collateral that Hwang was unable to provide, so they offloaded large blocks of GSX and other stocks. GSX plunged as much as 56% in one day.
As recently as January, Chen saw his fortune triple to $ 15.6 billion in about two weeks, as GSX shares soared. This was even after the company revealed in September that itinvestigated by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and short sellers including Muddy Waters of Carson Blockcalled into question the activity of the company.
Chen started his career as a college teacher before joiningNew Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. in 1999 and eventually became Executive Chairman. He left to launch GSX in 2014.
The stock has risen more than 13-fold from its debut in 2019 to a high on Jan.27 as revenues increased. But short sellers have repeatedly raised questions about the business.
Chen tried to calm his employees after the Archegos fallout in an internal letter on March 29, Chinese media say report. He urged them to ignore short-term market movements and focus on long-term value.
But as the government sets tougher rules to regulate the industry, even GSX bulls are reconsidering what that value might be.
“We are seeing slower revenue growth but with better profitability to be the long-term business model, compared to growth at any cost in the past,” said Wong of China Merchants Securities.
– With the help of Pei Yi Mak and Tom Maloney
(Updates to add a chart)
