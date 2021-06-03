Erdogan threatens to strike Iraq refugee camp

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has threatened to strike a refugee camp in Iraqi Kurdistan on the grounds that it is fertile ground for rebels of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

In a live interview on public news channel TRT, Erdogan said if the United Nations does not clean it up, we will as a member of the United Nations.

Erdogan claimed that Makhmour, which lies 180 kilometers (112 miles) south of the Turkish border, poses as serious a threat as Qandil, a mountain range straddling the Iraqi-Iranian border where PKK commanders are based. . How long are we supposed to be patient? He asked.

The warnings came as Turkish troops continue a full-scale offensive against the PKK along a mountainous swath of land along the Iraqi border with Turkey. The aim is to disrupt the access of the PKK from Qandil to the mobile bases that dot the Turkish-Iraqi border to northeastern Syria, where the Syrian franchise of the PKK runs an autonomous administration under the protection of the United States. . The offensive is also aimed at preventing the PKK from using these bases to launch cross-border attacks inside Turkey.

Turkey’s relentless attacks using drones, fighter jets and special operations forces are crushing the PKK like never before, with an increasing number of middle and senior officials being shot down by armed drones. Iraqi Kurdish civilians caught in the crossfire had to evacuate their villages en masse to avoid being killed. There are no exact figures, but since Turkey began conducting cross-border operations inside Iraqi Kurdistan more than three decades ago, dozens of civilians have reportedly perished as well as hundreds of sheep.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) tried to push back, pointing fingers at Turkey and the PKK, saying the latter’s presence had prompted the Turks to retaliate. But the KRG can only push Ankara this far. Turkey is the only outlet for Kurdish oil exported via an oil pipeline to the southern Mediterranean port of Ceyhan. As Turkey has more than 5,000 troops deployed in the Iraqi Kurdish region, at least double the number of american forces in Iraq, it would be almost impossible for the Iraqi army, let alone the Iraqi Kurdish peshmerga, to dislodge the Turks at this point.

Arzu Yildiz, a Turkish journalist and fierce critic of Erdogan who lives in exile in Canada, said she believes Erdogan is talking about attacking Makhmour is part of his strategy of stoking nationalist anger to deflect economic problems from the countries, especially high levels of youth unemployment. , rising food prices and the melting of the Turkish lira. From the past to the present, such operations are used to ward off enemies, distract from real Turkey’s problems and mobilize nationalist and religious sentiments to this end, Yildiz said.

The government organizes such operations inside Turkey under the guise of fighting the PKK or takes advantage of internal conflicts in countries like Syria and Iraq to conduct operations there. There is no evidence of a major PKK counteroffensive at this time, Yildiz added.

It is not clear, however, whether Erdogan can actually follow through on his threats to finish off Makhmour, which is more of a small town than a camp and is supported by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. Turkey has repeatedly hit PKK military posts near Makhmour but never the colony itself which is inhabited by around 12,000 civilians openly sympathetic to the PKK. It is an open secret that it serves as a sort of rest and recreation center for PKK rebels wounded in combat. Children are brainwashed with PKK ideology in Makhmour schools. Turkey has been trying to close the camp for years.

When Erdogan made the unprecedented decision to launch negotiations with the PKK in 2009, the repatriation of the Makhmours population who had fled Turkey in the early 1990s at the height of the army’s scorched earth campaign was on the table. The last stab for peace ended in 2015 with a 2-year ceasefire. Driven by his ultranationalist allies, Erdogan has since become increasingly hawkish, also occupying large chunks of Kurdish-controlled Syria.

Hishyar Ozsoy, a lawmaker from the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party, said that if Erdogan could get the blessing of Baghdad and the United States, attacking the city of Makhmour is not something he will not do. Ozsoy told Al-Monitor: “For a long time, Makhmour and Shingal were, alongside Qandil, cited as targets by the Turkish government. Shingal is another name for Sinjar, the Yazidi-dominated region overlooking Syria, which Turkey claims to be a strategic foothold for the PKK.

An anonymous Iraqi official quoted by Reuters said Turkey complained last week in Baghdad about the terrorist activities launched by the PKK from their Makhmour camp. The official said security officials sought to investigate the allegations but PKK fighters denied access to Makhmour. It is not known how the PKK would attack Turkey from Makhmour given its distance from the Turkish border.

Instead of settling the Kurdish question through dialogue [the Turkish government] is determined to persist in its militaristic policy, attacking everywhere, including civilian settlements and refugee camps, Ozsoy said. Rather than bombing Makhmour, the government should answer the question of why Makhmour was originally created and why tens of thousands of Kurdish citizens of Turkey are living in refugee camps in Iraq.