Pakistan Media Grows Spine; Tackle the mighty army





Pakistani media are now attacking the almighty military and have openly warned the military that enough is enough. If the attacks continue, journalists are ready to fight back. No, not with guns and batons, but by exposing the dark secrets of the men in uniform. A tantalizing glimpse of what this could mean was on display during a protest demonstration at the National Press Club in Islamabad.

Pakistani media are on the warpath and ready to push back the men in uniform and the government of weak-kneed Prime Minister Imran Khan. Tackling the Army are some of the biggest names and shining stars in Pakistani journalism. Perhaps the most important is Hamid Mir, famous for interviewing Al Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden and his prime-time show Capital Talk is watched by politicians, generals and ordinary people. Mir was among the journalists gathered on May 25 to protest the assault on blogger Asad Ali Toor, whose YouTube shows regularly wear male uniforms. Three men broke into his home in Islamabad and assaulted him. Toor claimed that they openly declared that they belonged to the ISI. So far, the police have done nothing to apprehend the culprits.

Speaking at the meeting, Hamid Mir said deadly and damaging things to the military. Something no one dared to say openly while living and working in Islamabad. Mir said that if “you” the ISIS army can come into our homes and attack us, we cannot do the same. But we too can expose what is going on inside your homes and it gave a clue of what the press might do.

Hamid referred to the fact that a high-ranking general was allegedly shot dead by his wife at their home for his alliance with another woman, called General Rani. The man in question is none other than Lieutenant-General Faiz Hameed, the current head of the powerful Pakistani spy agency. Hamid did not name it, but the reference was obvious to connoisseurs in Pakistan. He had to be hospitalized and operated. The reference to General Rani is a throwback to the former Pakistani dictator, General Yahya Khan. The year 1971 was a time of great tension for the country as the Pakistani garrison of Dhaka surrendered to Indian forces and Bangladesh was born. It is said that during Yahya Khan’s tenure from 1969 to 1971, as administrator of martial law, one of Islamabad’s most important figures was his mistress, called General Rani. The story goes that nothing has changed in Yahya Khan’s Pakistan without the approval of glamor Akleem Akhtar. People who wanted favors had to have General Rani’s ear. . Hamid Mir’s reference was well understood by Pakistanis as whispers about the current ISI chief and his friend who has been touring Pakistan for some time. Interestingly, she is said to be the daughter or relative of the original and also glamorous General Rani.

This provocative speech by Hamid Mir sent shock waves through the establishment. Mir was removed from Geo TV, thanks to pressure from the authorities. The next step in this saga remains to be seen. Hamid Mir was also attacked earlier. His car was stopped and he was hit by roadblocks in Karachi in 2014. It was during a time when he was leading a series of programs on human rights violations by the Pakistani military in Balochistan. He survived the bullets and had to spend months in the hospital. But that did not deter Hamid Mir. He continued to expose those in power. This year, Mir reported on an attack on March 17 against Ajay Kumar Lalwani in Sukkur. The journalist was investigating the case of Irfan Jatoi, killed by the police during a false meeting. Lalwani had received death threats for his investigation before the armed attack on him. Sadly, the young man did not survive, Mir reported.

While in opposition, Imran Khan had been a great admirer of Hamid Mir, who relentlessly attacked Pervez Musharraf and denounced the corruption of the PML when he was in power. Khan promised a free press when he took office. Today the Prime Minister is attacking the press and tolerating no opposition as journalists continue to be attacked.

Pakistani journalists have gone through difficult years but have managed to demonstrate exemplary resilience. Before Toor’s assault, Absar Alam, a journalist close to the Muslim League of Pakistan (PML), was shot dead. Last July, journalist Matiullah Jan, another journalist, was arrested and ill-treated for intimidating him. In 2016, Cyril Almedia an editor working for Dawn was forced to resign, thanks to pressure from the military. He had detailed the slang match between the army and the government of Nawaz Sharif when the civilian authorities blamed the army for constant interference in its functioning. In 2011, famous journalist Saleem Shehzad disappeared for three days. His body was later found in a canal outside of Islamabad.

Fighting with the military is not easy as the military continues to be immensely popular among a large portion of the citizens. The Pakistani military has succeeded over the years in ensuring that its reputation is not tarnished. Despite the corruption, the power plays the feminization, nothing is reflected in the media. For ordinary Pakistanis, the military is the pride of the nation, the institution that saves them from corrupt politicians and protects India’s borders.

Imran Khan’s government is trying to gain more control over the press by passing the Pakistan Media Development Authority Ordinance 2021. If done through the media, regulations such as annual no-objection certificates will be stifled to continue operations, suspensions and high fees in the event of a fall. below the standards set by the government. In short, to force television and newspapers to follow the line.

Pakistani journalists are in no mood to be pushed around. Much will also depend on how Rawalpindi responds to the challenges launched by the press.

For in-depth, objective and above all balanced journalism, click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos