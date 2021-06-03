Donald Trump closes his online blog after 29 days





World

June 3, 2021 2:14 AM 4 minutes to read

Donald Trump has abandoned his blog. Photo / GC Images

Former US President Donald Trump was happily tapping a storm for his so-called millions of followers, likely building support for a return to power. But this morning, something has changed.

The polarizing politician has now taken his personal blog off the internet after continuing to protest the recent presidential election results. Recently, the 74-year-old, who has not ruled out running for re-election in 2024, claimed election records were suppressed in Arizona.

“The mainstream media and radical left Democrats want to stay as far away as possible from presidential electoral fraud, which is expected to be one of the biggest stories of our time,” he wrote on his website, From The Desk of Donald Trump.

The former president’s multiple allegations of electoral fraud were successively dismissed by US courts last year. Joe Biden won the election by 306 votes to 232 for Trump.

Trump’s blog appears to be gone pic.twitter.com/yI9hAR3Ozs

– Aaron Rupar (atrupar) June 2, 2021

Jason Miller, Trump’s senior aide, said Trump’s blog “won’t come back” and was just one of many ways to expand the “efforts they’re working on.”

Miller reassured Trump fans that the outspoken billionaire would return, but on another undisclosed platform. After being blacklisted on all major social media sites following the chaotic end of his presidency, Trump has struggled to reach his supporters.

The Washington Post reported that the site received just 1,500 shares or comments on Facebook and Twitter on the last day, a “staggering drop” for someone whose tweets elicited hundreds of thousands of responses.

Trump has claimed a monthly audience of 36 million after questions about the reach of his new blog arose. However, it appears to be another abandoned project destined for the Internet graveyard. It lasted 29 days.

Donald Trump is not ruling out running for president in 2024. Photo / AP

However, despite the online setback, the former president is maintaining his appearances, announcing a return to the electoral battlefield on Saturday as a renowned speaker at the North Carolina Republican Party state convention.

He plans to continue with several more rallies in June and July to keep his political base engaged in the 2022 midterm elections and give him the chance to run for president again in 2024. “If the president feels like he is ‘to be in a good position, I think there’s a good chance he will,’ Miller told NBC.

Related Articles

The Trumps blog could not come up with 3 Scaramuccis. Too much work. He left. ALWAYS

– Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) June 2, 2021

“For the most immediate impact, there is the question of getting Trump to vote in the midterm election.” And, Miller added, “President Trump is the leader of the Republican Party.”

Trump is the first president in U.S. history to have his presidency and blog canceled.

– Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) June 2, 2021

While he certainly has supporters on board, it’s unclear how Trump would fare in another election. A Reuters / Ipsos poll released on May 21 showed that only 28% of Republicans believe Trump should not run for president in 2024, while 63% of Republicans say the last election was stolen from him.

At the same time, Trump’s approval rating with the general public is not great. He was at 32% approval and 55% disapproval in an NBC News survey of adults in late April. These numbers suggest that Trump could be in a strong position to win a Republican primary but lose the general election in three years.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos