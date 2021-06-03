Jokowi’s task force calls on Gibran to prioritize immunization of people with disabilities





Merdeka.com – President Joko Widodo’s special staffJokowi), Angkie Yudistia, paid a working visit to Solo City on Thursday (3/6). He met with Mayor Gibran Rakabuming Raka, who is Jokowi’s eldest son, to discuss Covid-19 vaccinations for people with disabilities and the economic recovery. Angkie also asked for local government support for the establishment of a National Commission for People with Disabilities by the central government. “The agenda with Mas Wali (solo mayor Gibran Rakabuming Raka), the first is that the vaccination of people with disabilities can be a priority. The second, after vaccination for the restoration of health, together we can increase economically”, Angkie said after the meeting. Angkie hopes people with disabilities can access government programs in an inclusive manner. Therefore, his party asked for support related to the formation of the National Commission for People with Disabilities. “We need support, whoever commissioner later serves, we need good support,” he said. Angkie added, based on BPS data in 2019, the number of people with disabilities in Indonesia has reached around 30 million people. Four million of them are domiciled in central Java. Throughout 2019-2020, President Jokowi adopted a number of regulations relating to persons with disabilities. Angkie’s working visit is an effort to create synergy between central government and local governments. “I hope Mr. Wali, friends with disabilities in the regions can be accommodated. Mr. President gives direction so that the policies that have been adopted can be implemented on time and the benefits are well received by people with disabilities “, mentioned. Mayor Gibran added that Angkie’s visit was not only to meet him, but also to other cities. He added that the support of the government of the city of Solo for people with disabilities has long been assured. Among the things that have been done is the implementation of the 2011 ASEAN Paragames in which 11 countries participated. The services for the disabled in Solo are also comprehensive, such as the presence of a hospital and an NPC (National Paralympic Committee of Indonesia) in Solo. “We are quite sympathetic to people with disabilities. Even though there are many gaps, Mbak Angkie will help me later,” he said. Regarding the disability vaccination, Gibran admitted that it is still in several installments. So far, around 100 people have been injected, but the process continues. “I forget the exact number. What is clear is that this also includes the priorities,” he concluded. [yan]







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos