Endgame Work on Timegara Medical College – Journal





LOWER DIR: The works of Timegara Medical College are in the final stages and the building will be handed over to the health department in two months, said Riaz Wali Shah, executive engineer of the communication and works department, Riaz Wali the other day. Shah.

He said this when briefing TMC Project Director Dr Shaukat Ali and Malik Fawad Ahmad, focal person for the Chief Minister’s Special Assistant on Prisons and AMP Shafiullah Khan, during their visit to the website of the project.

Sajjad Khan, Head of C&W Building Sub-Division, and Project Contractor Haji Mohammad Ayub were also present on the occasion.

The project was inaugurated on July 4, 2015 by PTI chief Imran Khan and then chief minister Pervez Khattak, while work officially began in 2016.

Official says building will be donated to health ministry in two months

Announcements for the start of classes were then made by the project director, former finance minister Muzzaffar Syed, Jamaat-i-Islami leader Siajul Haq and PTI lawmakers. However, classes have not started.

Xen Riaz Wali told visitors that 80% of the work on the project is complete and the building will be handed over to the health department in two months.

He asked the contractor to speed up work on the project to meet the deadline.

TMC project director Dr Shaukat Ali told reporters essential equipment had been purchased for the college.

He said the college would start classes after handing over the building to the department.

Focal point Malik Fawad said PTI is committed to completing the megaproject as soon as possible in accordance with peoples’ demands.

He said there would be no shortage of funding for the project.

MASS IMMUNIZATION: The district administration and the health department have established seven mass immunization centers in Lower Dir for teaching and non-teaching staff in schools.

The Chakdara, Tazagram, Munda, Samarbagh, Khall, Lal Qila and Talash centers will administer the coronavirus vaccine to school employees.

A function to this effect was held at the government high school, Mian Banda, under the chairmanship of Timegara AC Tahir Ali.

Deputy District Education Officer Haji Ali Haidar, school heads and teachers attended the ceremony.

AC Tahir Ali and DDEO Haji Ali asked teachers for early vaccination and said these centers have sufficient vaccines.

Posted in Dawn, le 3 June 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos