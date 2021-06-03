Boris Johnson welcomes GP colleagues who have died of Covid at No.10





Health workers who are inspired to continue fighting Covid-19 in memory of a beloved doctor who died from the virus were personally thanked by the Prime Minister.

Last May, during the first wave of the pandemic, Dr Poornima Nair became the first female general practitioner to die from the coronavirus following a prolonged fight.

Over a year later, the 56-year-old colleagues at Station View Medical Center in Bishop Auckland and the team at nearby Knights Pharmacy continue to be inspired by his legacy. To thank them and other NHS staff, Boris Johnson hosted a special reception in Downing Street and invited Pete Horrocks, superintendent pharmacist at Knights Pharmacy, and Sarah Westgarth, practice director at Station View Medical Center. Ms Westgarth said: “The loss of Dr Nair last year was a huge shock to the practice; However, it has given every member of our team a great passion to fight Covid in memory of her. ” At Reception Number 10, Mr Johnson overheard the two of them talking about the work they have done to support the people of southern County Durham. Mr Horrocks was the only pharmacist in attendance at the event, which was attended by fewer than 20 NHS workers, including nurses and doctors. He explained to Mr Johnson how Knights Pharmacy, which opened its Bishop Auckland vaccination center at the end of January, worked with the Primary Care Network to administer more than 30,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines. He said: “It has been a great honor to be recognized for the work we have done. He began with a short speech thanking all NHS workers, acknowledging their own personal challenges, described his own fight against Covid and his gratitude for the treatment he had received, and then presented his hope for the rest of the year. . “It was great to meet the Prime Minister face to face and hear him speak openly, taking an individual interest in everyone present. “He animated the event with so much compassion, thanks and humor. “I will never forget this recognition from the Prime Minister and I am so proud to help the NHS in its response to the pandemic.” We wouldn’t be where we are today without you. I was delighted to welcome NHS staff from across the UK to Downing Street yesterday. I know how tough the pandemic has been on our NHS, but I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart. We wouldn’t be where we are today without you. pic.twitter.com/rmipXnAo0b – Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) May 25, 2021 Bishop Auckland MP Dehenna Davison said: “I visited Sarah and Pete during their practices this year. Their dedication is incredible and I am so proud that the Prime Minister recognized the accomplishments that are happening here in Bishop Auckland. ”







