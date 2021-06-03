



2022 Texas Republican primaries are already heating up with Donald Trump endorsing Governor Abbott

Former President Donald Trump’s influence is shaping up to be a big factor ahead of the 2022 Republican primaries in Texas.

DALLAS – Former President Donald Trump’s influence is shaping up to be a big factor ahead of the 2022 Republican primaries in Texas.

Trump endorsed Gov. Greg Abbott this week, and another key statewide race could be greatly affected by what the former president has to say.

Some political observers say it is difficult to compare Trump with former presidents in terms of the extent of his influence over his party voters. And maybe gaining approval isn’t just about being ideologically in tune with him.

While there is still no evidence of widespread fraud in his 2020 loss, many people carry Donald Trump’s banner, and Republicans in Texas covet his approval.

“Having this imprimatur, this seal of approval from the former president gives you that head start,” said Matthew Wilson, professor of political science at SMU. “It gives you some credibility in Republican primary politics because we know that a large part of the Republican Party, especially those running in the primary elections, are loyal to Donald Trump.”

The former president has already weighed in on a statewide race that doesn’t even start until next year by endorsing Gov. Abbott this week against challenger and former Dallas state senator Don Huffines .

In a statement, Huffines said: I am clearly candidate Trump … Texas primary voters and Trump voters will decide for themselves who will lead our state forward.

“The key thing to remember is that Trump’s endorsements seem to be less about ideology and politics than about personal relations with President Trump,” Wilson said. “So you don’t necessarily have to assume that the most aggressive Conservative candidate in each race will win Trump’s backing.”

The Trump factor is also gearing up to take center stage in the Texas attorney general race.

At an event Wednesday night in Austin, George P. Bush announced his candidacy and bragged about being the only Bush to back Trump.

MORE: Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush Announces Attorney General Candidate Against Ken Paxton

“You know President Trump was absolutely right when he said to empty the swamp. Does anyone remember that?” Bush said. “We need an attorney general who is above reproach and not charged with securities fraud and under FBI investigation for bribery and corruption.”

Meanwhile, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton chaired a coalition of pro-Trump lawyers in 2020 and led an unsuccessful attempt to challenge the election results. He spoke in a radio interview about a possible challenge from Bush last month.

“It’s all political. George P is political, and that’s all it is about,” Paxton said. “He’s not going to fight me on issues because he’s not competent to do the job.”

Wilson says that while an endorsement from Trump is helpful, it is an attack by Trump that a Republican candidate must avoid.

“It’s not necessarily essential to have Trump’s backing. However, it’s quite important not to have Trump on the wrong side,” Wilson said. “If Trump is actively working against you and actively lambasting you on social media or in public speeches, he’s a real albatross to wear for a Republican candidate.”

Paxton’s campaign spokesperson issued a statement in response to Bush’s announcement. He said Paxton would continue to protect “President Trump’s first American principles”.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos