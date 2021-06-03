GG welcomes new Ambassador Zeng Fanhua





BY JEFFREY ELAPA The Governor General, Grand Chief Sir Bob Dadae recognized the mutual respect and friendship enjoyed by PNG and the People’s Republic of China. Sir Bob said the relationship dates back to the start of diplomatic relations in October 1976 and reached a new high recently after President Xi Jinping’s state visit in November 2018. The Vice-Regal said this when accepting the credential presented by new PNG Ambassador Zeng Fanhua to Government House on Tuesday. During the occasion, Sir Bob accepted President Xi Jinping’s message of best wishes to the people and government of PNG and in return, Sir Bob conveyed best wishes from the people and government of PNG to President Xi Jinping, to his government and the Chinese people. I accept your credentials by which the President of the Republic of China appointed you Ambassador representing the People and Government of the Republic of China in PNG. I also accept the recall letter from your predecessor, Ambassador Xue Bing, who has been recalled to China.

On this occasion, I gratefully acknowledge the greeting message of His Excellency the President of the Republic of China (Xi Jinping) to myself, the government and the people of PNG. And I also convey through you our sincere best wishes for the President and his good health, and the prosperity of the people and government of the People’s Republic of China, he said. Sir Bob said that the two countries have enjoyed peaceful and friendly relations since the establishment of diplomatic relations in October 1976. We share common views on mutual respect, sovereignty, territorial integrity and non-interference in internal affairs, the rule of law, peace and security. Our friendship extends to the common interest of various international organizations and to the pursuit of peace and safe development with other peaceful countries of the world. I recognized China as our development partner, contributing to the socio-economic development of PNG in the areas of health, education, infrastructure and transportation, among others. Your Excellency, your appointment comes at a time when our bilateral relations between our two countries are reaching a new height, that of a comprehensive strategic partnership.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos