Erdoan: Turkey to launch stanbul canal project this month, could cut interest rates in July

Click to read the article in Turkish

The Chairman and Chairman of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) Recep Tayyip Erdoan spoke about current affairs in the country during a broadcast on the public television channel TRT last night (June 1).

Regarding the economy, he said that interest rates should be reduced and he had spoken to the governor of the Central Bank about it.

“It is essential that we cut interest rates,” Erdoan said, adding that they intended to cut interest rates in July or August.

“If we remove the burden of interest rates from investments and costs, we will also enter a period of relief, because it is interest rates that trigger cost inflation,” he said. .

Erdoan is known to defend a theory that “higher interest rates lead to higher inflation rates”.

The government turned away from this policy in November, when the governor of the central bank and the finance minister, who was his son-in-law, were replaced.

Since then, the key rate in Turkey has fallen from 10.25% to 19%, making it one of the 10 countries most affected by interest rates.

In March, the Governor of the Central Bank was replaced again, with ahap Kavcolu, a pro-government columnist who supports Erdoan’s interest rate theory. During the last two months, the Central Bank has kept the interest rate constant.

Opposition parties accuse Erdoan of draining the central bank’s foreign exchange reserves in order to implement his theory.

Economists and the opposition estimate the bank sold around $ 128 billion to keep the US dollar’s exchange rate from rising against the Turkish lira while keeping inflation and interest rates low. The Central Bank does not make relevant data public.

The $ 128 billion

For the past few months, “Where’s the $ 128 billion?” has become a slogan of the opposition, which is not satisfied with the government’s explanations of the reservations.

Speaking about the matter, Erdoan said, “They are asking where the $ 128 billion is. Is it correct to ask where the money in the central bank went?

“The disasters, the disasters that we have experienced during this time … Did anyone ask how we did this spending? These people think they have the right to ask questions about it.

“Remember this, the superstructure of a country without infrastructure is always at risk. Therefore, we will continue to attach importance to infrastructure.”

CLICK -Erdoan: Central Bank reserves are not lost but “have changed hands”

CLICK – Police remove CHP banners asking “Where is $ 128 billion?”

istanbul canal

The president also said they plan to start construction work on the stanbul canal (kanal) by the end of this month.

Opposition, scientists and environmentalists strongly oppose the project, raising concerns about the possible environmental impact of the canal.

Connecting the Black Sea to the north and the Sea of ​​Marmara to the south west of Istanbul, the canal will also have “two new giant cities” on its two sides, Erdoan said. It would be like “a city within a city,” he added.

“I hope we will lay the groundwork for the first bridge for the stanbul canal. We can’t wait any longer,” the president said, adding that a total of six bridges would be built over the canal.

CLICK – Stanbul Canal expert claims threatened after failing to make changes to report

The coronavirus pandemic

Turkey will soon start vaccinating people aged 50 to 55, the president noted.

He also revealed that he has received three vaccines so far.

The government recently agreed to purchase 120 million doses of the BioNTech vaccine while deliveries from Chinese company Sinovac, on which the government relied primarily, have slowed in the past two months.

Turkey, a country of 83 million people, has vaccinated 29.4 million people since January, with 12.6 million people fully vaccinated, according to the health ministry tracker.

“Did you kill your pet?”

During the show, a journalist’s question to Erdoan about the advance animal rights law led to some difficult times.

Hasan ztrk, editor-in-chief of lke TV and columnist for the pro-government daily Yeni afak, said: “Sir, an animal rights law is about to be enacted” and spoke of his love for animals.

“How many animals do you have?” the president asked him.

“I had two until last week. I have one now,” he replied.

Erdoan then asked: “Did you kill him? and laughed. (D / VK)