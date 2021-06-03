India orders 300 million doses of vaccine after court reprimand





India has ordered 300 million doses of a vaccine against the coronavirus under development by a local manufacturer, as the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes under pressure from the country's Supreme Court to cover more of the population. Hyderabad-based Biological-E Ltd. will receive an advance of 15 billion rupees ($ 205 million), the government said in a statement. statement Thursday. Phase 3 trials of the vaccine are currently underway and the company will prepare the injections between August and December. Supreme Court asks Modi to develop inclusive immunization policy in India The Supreme Court this week asked the Modi administration to prepare an immunization policy that prices vaccines equally for all and protects the poor. India's plans have had a tough road, starting with Modi's much-lauded vaccine diplomacy during a brief lull between the much deadlier first and second wave of coronavirus, to the current shortage of Indian citizens. Biological-E vaccine is a receptor binding domain protein subunit vaccine. It is developed in collaboration with the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. When announcing the trials last year, Biological-E said the two-dose vaccine would be 28 days apart. Due to the lack of doses, it would take about two years for India to cover 75% of its population with an injection of two doses at the current vaccination rate. Modi's government has announced that it will vaccinate all Indians by the end of 2021. India's rush to procure vaccines means it can waive the indemnity clause for imported vaccines even though it has an agreement in principle with Pfizer Inc. to start supplying its vaccine against the Covid-virus. 19 by next month, The Times of India reported, citing a government official he did not identify.

