Erick Thohir asked to call Jokowi to persuade Arab kings of Hajj quota





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – The member of Commission VI of the Gerindra Party faction, André Rosiade, asked the minister of public enterprises Erick Thohir calling President Joko Widodo aka Jokowi about the hajj quota. Andre hopes Jokowi can persuade Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz to grant Indonesia a hajj quota. In addition, according to Andre, the Indonesian vaccine Sinovac has been included in the list of the World Health Organization or WHO. So, according to André, there is no reason why the Arabs should not provide hajj quotas to Indonesian pilgrims. “In line with the aspirations of Muslims in Indonesia, we ask the minister (Erick) to immediately encourage the president” Jokowi to call on the King of Saudi Arabia so that our hajj quota can be issued, ”Andre said during a working meeting with the Ministry of Public Enterprises at the Senayan Parliament Complex, Jakarta on Thursday, June 3, 2021. Saudi Arabia has so far not given certainty about the 2021 pilgrim quota or pilgrimage quota in Indonesia. Meanwhile, based on the simulation of the Ministry of Religion’s Hajj Mitigation Team, the Hajj preparation deadline has passed. One of the conditions posed by Saudi Arabia is that potential pilgrims must have received a vaccine of a certain brand. The vaccine brands considered by Saudi Arabia are Johnson and Johnson, Pfizer, Moderna and Astra Zeneca. Meanwhile, Sinovac was not included in the list of requirement categories established by the Saudi Authority. In his statement, Minister of Religion Yaqut Cholil Qoumas said he did not understand the reasons why the Saudi government did not allow entry to Indonesia before the implementation of Hajj 2021. The Saudi aviation authority is known to have only granted entry permits to eleven countries, namely United Arab Emirates, United States, Italy, Great Britain, Ireland , Japan, Germany, France, Portugal, Sweden and Switzerland. “I think the management of Covid-19 is an important issue. The management of Covid-19 in Indonesia is relatively good. I don’t know why Indonesians are still not allowed to enter Saudi Arabia,” Yaqut said, Tuesday June 1. , 2021. According to Yaqut, the number of Covid-19 cases in Indonesia is still lower than a number of countries allowed to enter. The United States has even become the country with the highest cases in the world. FRANCISCA CHRISTY ROSANA FRISKI RIANA Lily: Abdee Slank, Telkom commissioner, Erick Thohir: cooks can’t go to class?







