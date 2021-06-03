Why does JKT look so agitated if given a good kick?





ISLAMABAD – Former PTI chief Jahangir Khan Tareen appears restless again despite unconfirmed media reports that the legal spirit of the ruling party Senator Ali Zafar in his “verbal report” presented to the Prime Minister Imran Khan, has favored his position on the FIA ​​cases against him in connection with the sugar scandal.

Then the question arises as to why the seasoned politician from southern Punjab grew so impatient and sought justice if Senator Zafar gave him a good word in the ongoing investigation into the cases registered by the Agency. federal investigation (FIA) against him for fraud. and money laundering?

Earlier this week, Tareen, as he spoke to reporters outside the Lahore court complex, where he had visited to extend his bail before his arrest, warned the government to stop “doing of politics ”on cases brought against him and“ to serve justice ”.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry in their separate meetings with disgruntled Pakistan lawmakers Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from the like-minded group led by Tareen have already assured them that with all reservations about any victimization by the government through the FIA, the cases would be dealt with.

PTI insiders say Senator Zafar in his “verbal report” to the prime minister said the FIA’s cases against Tareen were unfounded and the issue should be dealt with politically. After the report, Tareen and his separatist group expected the government to stop the ongoing investigations and withdraw the cases against him – a sort of hope that never saw the light of day.

The reason the business is not going out, as some high-ranking members of the party have described, is that some close associates and legal advisers to the Prime Minister had suggested to him otherwise. They informed him that the cases against Tareen have solid evidence and deserve to be tried and fought in the courts.

These advisers had a political reason for not going out of business against the sugar baron who was once considered a very powerful politician in the ruling party after Imran Khan. They also stressed during official meetings that such a move would open the door to criticism from opposition parties that Prime Minister Imran Khan ate his own words by granting Tareen an NRO-like deal. The government wants Tareen to get relief from the courts, but it would not push further investigations against him in the sugar scandal involving soaring prices for the product.

But the like-minded group led by Tareen have their own reasons for stepping up pressure on the government to settle the case and have the cases against it closed. The business mogul who owns the majority of shares in the country’s sugar sector and his group understood that they should get maximum relief in cases before the annual budget which is to be adopted separately by the national and Punjab assemblies this month- this. They argue that they would not be able to give their own government a hard time over the next few months if the budget passes and they do not get any concessions for the leader they were separated from.

Tareen is supported by more than 30 disgruntled lawmakers from the ruling party belonging to the National Assembly and the Punjabi Assembly. The group believe the government is victimizing Tareen. Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government last month faced fury when the splinter group appointed their separate parliamentary leaders in the two assemblies.

