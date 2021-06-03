In front of the Danish ambassador, Moeldoko affirms his commitment to reduce GHG emissions

IDXChannel – Presidential Chief of Staff (KSP) Moeldoko met Danish Ambassador to Indonesia HE Lars Bo Larsen. The meeting took place at the Bina Graha building, Jakarta, on Thursday (3/6/2021).

During the meeting, the two discussed sustainability issues as well as field issues climate change and new and renewable energies (EBT). According to Moeldoko, the issue has become President Joko Widodo’s commitment.

“The president’s commitment is very strong on this issue, he even expressed himself through several policies,” Moeldoko explained in a written statement.

Concrete evidence from the Indonesian government on the issue of sustainable development, climate change and EBT is evidenced by the publication of Presidential Regulation 55 of 2019 regarding the acceleration of the battery electric vehicle program (Battery electric vehicle) for road transport.

Through this regulation, Moeldoko believes that Indonesia will massively encourage the production of electric cars. In addition, continued Moeldoko, the presidential regulation was also supported through the development of a roadmap for the transition from conventional cars to electricity.

Not only that, Indonesia’s commitment to the issue of climate change and EBT has also been repeatedly expressed by President Jokowi. Among them, during a speech at the United Nations Conference on Climate Change, the Conference of the Parties COP21, Paris 2015, which included global commitments reduced to national commitments and to the energy sector.

Global commitment in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement: to maintain the global temperature increase at no more than 20 C and strive to be 1.50 C.

There is also a National Commitment in accordance with the Mandate of Law n ° 16/2016 ratifying the Paris Agreement: Reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 29% from business as usual (BaU) or 41% own capacity (with international assistance) by 2030 according to the NDC (Nationally determined contributions).

“This shows that the Indonesian government has a great responsibility towards the environment on a global scale,” Moeldoko explained.

In terms of EBT, Indonesia is committed to reducing GHG emissions from 314 to 398 million tons of CO2 by 2030, through the development of renewable energies, the implementation of energy efficiency and energy conservation, as well as the application of clean energy technologies.

Indonesia is also aiming for net zero emissions by 2050, which was later stated in the speech of the President of the Republic of Indonesia to the Climate Leaders’ Summit on April 22, 2021. Commitment to take concrete action against the climate change The moratorium on forest and peatland conversion reduces forest fires by 82%.

Encouraging green development The development of the 12,500 hectare Indonesia Green Industrial Park in the north of Kalimantan, the largest in the world. Opening up investment to the energy transition There are huge investment opportunities in the development of biofuels, the lithium battery industry, as well as electric vehicles.

“In addition, the development of renewable energy in various regions is also continuously encouraged, including waste power plants with the recent inauguration of Surabaya PLTSa by President Joko Widodo,” Moeldoko added.

Regarding the development of oil palm, Indonesia’s sustainable palm oil plantation certification system has also been developed, which ensures that it is more environmentally friendly.

Danish Ambassador HE Lars Bo Larsen appreciated Indonesia’s leadership on climate change and EBT issues. Even the Danish ambassador mentioned the potential of government loan funds offering a low interest rate in the form of a state loan guarantee.

Larsen’s assessment cannot be separated from Indonesia as a world leading country because it has three capitals. Among other things, the strength of democracy, inclusive and non-violent Muslim citizens and the commitment to green transition.

“In the future, Indonesia will have a strategic position as the leader of the G20 in 2022, it must show leadership in the area of ​​sustainable development and energy transition. Now is the best time to invest in renewables as prices get cheaper and 2030 will be a new era of clean energy, ”said Larsen.

The meeting between Moeldoko and the Danish Ambassador to Indonesia followed the meeting of the KSP Energy team with the representative of the Danish Embassy, ​​Thomas Capral Henriksen. At this meeting, KSP discussed two things, namely, regulation of renewable energies (attract investment) and contribution of energy sectors to climate objectives. (TYO)