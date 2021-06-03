David Phillips: Erdogan supports terrorist groups, violates human rights, must stop attacking Kurds – ANHA | HAWARNEWS





In an article in the Al-Arab newspaper, Dr David Phillips, director of the Institute for Human Rights at Columbia University, spoke about the upcoming meeting between US President Joe Biden and his Turkish counterpart. Recep Erdogan at the NATO summit scheduled for June 14.e, “A senior adviser to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened to behead Turkey’s rivals and warned Biden that the NATO summit meeting in June was the last chance for our dear ally, America.” It is certain that Biden and Erdogan will have a controversial conversation. Along with US concerns about Turkey’s aggressive behavior in the region, Biden should point out Erdogan’s poor human rights record in his country. The treatment of the Kurds is seen as a major concern. Since 1980 Turkey has banned five major Kurdish political parties and is now trying to dissolve the HDP. Turkey must release the HDP leaders, including former co-chairs Selahattin Demirta and Vigan Yuksekdag, in addition to reinstating more than 150 HDP elected officials, who were expelled from local government to be replaced by guardians loyal to the regime. More than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict between the state and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) which aspires to obtain more political and cultural rights for Kurds in Turkey, and there is no solution military to the Kurdish question. Instead, Erdogan should renew the internationally mediated peace process. Biden should urge Turkey to avoid confrontation, respect the territorial integrity of neighboring countries, and stop destabilizing cross-border military operations, as in Syria Turkey has imposed a security fence, as its jihadist mercenaries continue to operate. attack the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) which is helping the United States on the ground. There is an urgent need for an accountability mechanism for jihadist mercenaries who loot, extort, rape and commit murder. In addition, Turkey is preventing humanitarian aid from reaching northern Syria and disrupting water and electricity supplies for the local population. He is also pushing for the exclusion of the Syrian Democratic Forces from international peace negotiations. In Iraq, 41 Turkish military bases were established and 50 local villages were destroyed under the pretext of fighting the PKK. Turkish fighter jets have targeted the UN-linked Mexmr refugee camp. Turkish F-16 fighter jets and drones attacked the Sinjar (engal) region, which is the historic home of the Yazidis. Biden should warn Erdogan against supporting proxies such as Sunni Turkmen militias in Kirkuk governorate and Sunni Arab militia forces in Nineveh. Turkey uses NATO membership to justify its hostile behavior. NATO is more than just a security alliance. This is an alliance of countries with common values, and Biden should make this clear when he meets with Erdogan, who heads an Islamist government, supports terrorist groups, violates human rights and despises the West. . If Turkey had applied for NATO membership today, its application would not have been considered. DH

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos