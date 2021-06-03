Politics
Color images of the founding ceremony of the People’s Republic of China A precious gift from Russia
As far as we can remember, the few scenes available from the founding ceremony of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) in movies and on TV were all in black and white. Why aren’t there more footage of this momentous and memorable occasion?
In fact, the central government not only asked a team of Yan’an photographers to record the entire event, but also invited Soviet filmmakers to document the historic moment in color. The latter captured the activities of the whole day, including Chairman Mao’s proclamation, the hoisting of the national flag, the military parade, the mass spectacle and the magnificent fireworks display. However, a few days later a fire broke out in the room where dozens of rolls of film were kept, destroying almost all of them. The founding ceremony scenes we saw later were all in black and white, taken by Yan’an photographers.
In September 2019, a Russian documentary titled “The Second Birth of the Heavenly Empire” caught the attention of many Chinese and Russians online. People were amazed to see the color images of the founding ceremony. How did the ruined movie reappear?
Opening title of The Second Birth of the Celestial Empire
According to Alexey Denisov, the director of the documentary, he was working in the Russian state documentary and photographic archives on footage filmed in China over the years when he came across some 200 boxes containing color footage, the positives of which are ‘were dimmed. He decided to study them in more detail and eventually discovered a lot of valuable material that no one had ever seen.
It turns out that in 1949, the Soviet Union sent a group of documentary filmmakers to China. For several months, they captured how the Chinese Communists defeated the Kuomintang. Before the founding ceremony of the PRC, Joseph Stalin proposed to Liu Shaoqi who was visiting Moscow that the Soviet Union help film the ceremony in color. While everyone believed that all color footage of the ceremony was gone in the fire, the film Denisov discovered had been in storage since Stalin’s death. In addition to the founding ceremony and the fight scenes, a huge amount of other footage has been uncovered, including views of Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou; as well as daily life news, showing what people wore, what they ate, how the street vendors and peasants lived and what their houses looked like.
Chairman Mao Zedong proclaims founding of the People’s Republic of China
Cameras tell stories. The discovered images feature the founding ceremony and other significant events as well as scenes from major cities from the early days of the People’s Republic. It was a window on China at the time, and therefore has remarkable historical value.
The Soviet Union was the first country to recognize the PRC. The two countries officially established diplomatic relations on October 2, 1949. In 2019, on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the PRC and the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Russia, Russia provided to China a rare film featuring color footage of the founding ceremony. It is an important gesture of friendship between the two countries. In 2013, President Xi Jinping chose Russia as the first stop on his first overseas visit after taking office. He and President Vladimir Putin have opened a new chapter in Sino-Russian relations. Since 2013, President Xi has made eight visits to Russia. Each time, he has witnessed the strong bond between the two peoples and the fruitful results of bilateral cooperation. As President Xi said at a rally marking the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Russia, “the past 70 years of historical experience fully demonstrate that China and Russia were, are and will remain good neighbors and partners ”.
