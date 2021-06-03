PM has one week to respond to defamation complaint





PESHAWAR: A local court here on Wednesday gave lawyers representing Prime Minister Imran Khan a week to file a response to a defamation complaint filed against him by a former lawmaker, Fauzia Bibi, who was accused by him of selling his vote in the 2018 Senate elections.

The Additional District Court and Sessions Judge Abdul Majid Khan have set June 9 as the next hearing in the case.

The former MP, who was elected to women-only seats on the PTI ticket, lodged a claim for damages to the tune of 500 million rupees for defaming her by making baseless allegations against her by Mr Khan at a press conference, accusing him of selling his vote in the 2018 senatorial elections.

A panel of lawyers including Intizar Hussain Panjotha, Ali Ijaz and Naeem Haider Panjotha appeared for the prime minister and requested additional time to file the written statement. They said that due to his busy schedule, the accused could not sign the statement.

The court sets June 9 for the next hearing of the case

Lawyer Syed Ghufranullah Shah represented the complainant.

On February 13, the court decided to initiate ex parte proceedings against the prime minister for failing to submit a response despite repeated court orders.

As a result of this development, the Prime Minister decided to change his legal team and the current group of lawyers were given the task of representing Mr Khan in the trial.

The college of lawyers then asked the court to quash the ex parte proceedings and give them the opportunity to file the written statement in response to this complaint.

As the plaintiffs’ lawyer did not oppose their request, the court therefore accepted their plea. The libel action was filed in June 2018 under the 2002 Defamation Order. The only accused in this action is the leader of the PTI, Imran Khan, who later became Prime Minister.

Fauzia Bibi said that in the senatorial polls held on March 3, 2018, she followed the leadership with the effect of voting in favor of all the candidates of her party.

On December 14, 2019, the court rejected an application by Mr. Khan, requesting that the lawsuit be dismissed on the grounds that the lawsuit was not sustainable.

Mr Khan had argued that the party discipline committee investigated the case and submitted its report to him as PTI chairman.

He stated that the press conference referred to by the complainant had been held and organized on the report of the disciplinary committee.

Previously, another application had been filed on behalf of Mr. Khan under Order VII, Rule 10 of the CPC, asking the court to remand the action, the press conference in question having been delivered by Mr. Khan at Islamabad, which was outside the jurisdiction of the current court.

However, the request was also rejected by the court on January 30, 2019.

The Peshawar High Court had, in April 2020, granted a petition by the plaintiff and ordered that the case be closed in accordance with Article 14 of the Defamation Ordinance 2002 under which the lawsuit was to be decided within 90 days.

Posted in Dawn, le 3 June 2021

