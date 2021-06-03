After Jakarta, Telkomsel presents 5G in Jokowi’s hometown





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Telkomsel officially provides services5G in Solo, Central Java, Thursday (3/6). City Solo became the second region to offer 5G services after DKI Jakarta. “Solo is one of the cities built by 5G by Telkomsel,” Telkomsel CEO Hendri Mulya Syam said at the inauguration in Solo, central Java, which was broadcast on Youtube on Thursday (3 / 6). Hendri said his party provided 5G services at six locations in President Joko Widodo’s birthplace. In addition to Solo’s Town Hall, 5G services are available at Grapari Solo and four locations outside of Solo.



Hendri also said that Telkomsel will also gradually introduce 5G services in nine regions of Indonesia. In addition to Jakarta and Solo, Telkomsel’s 5G services will be available in Bandung, Surabaya, Denpasar, Medan, Batam, Balikpapan and Makassar. “Of course, we will look forward to the 5G potentials that we can build,” he said. During testing at Solo, Hendri claimed that the 5G network speed can reach 816mbps. He hopes that the 5G service can be used by the Solo community even if it is not yet widely available. Hendri explained that 5G is the fifth generation of cellular network technology. 5G is designed to virtually connect humans and various electronic devices. “We can see that 5G doesn’t just connect customers to customers, of course from machine to machine, so it is beneficial for both individuals and industries,” he said. Hendri said 5G has a variety of benefits, ranging from super-fast broadband connectivity, super low latency, better network to higher network capacity. Compared to 4G, 5G connectivity can be 20 to 100 times faster. Latency would be 10 times better than 4G. On the economics side, Hendri said 5G will contribute $ 13.1 trillion in 2032. Then 5G has the potential to create 22.8 million new jobs. In fact, 5G will play a role in future wars. Additionally, Hendri said his party doesn’t just provide products. Telkomsel also provides a 5G ecosystem by collaborating with various mobile phone manufacturers. Communications and IT Minister Johnny G. Plate said the government has made 5G technology neutral. So, he said the technology depends on cellular operators. However, he hopes that Opsel will choose an efficient technology. “We are not tied to certain types of technology. But we provide the flexibility to choose a neutral technology that matches our business considerations and circumstances,” Johnny said. Johnny said 5G requires a lot of infrastructure. Thus, collaboration with local governments is important. For example, microcells can be built more easily in several places. More than that, he pointed out that 5G speed was not fertile ground for radicalism and actions that violate the nation’s ideology. (jps / DAL)



