Boris Johnson to meet with Mark Drakeford to discuss UK Covid recovery





Prime Minister Boris Johnson will host a meeting with the leaders of Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland today. The aim is to discuss how they can work together to help all parts of the UK recover from the Covid pandemic and build back better across the country. The Prime Minister wrote to Mark Drakeford, Nicola Sturgeon and Arlene Foster after the elections in Scotland and Wales asking them to join a meeting to consider the challenges facing recovery from Covid. The meeting was due to take place last week, but was delayed after the Welsh and Scottish governments said they wanted a detailed agenda and agreement on the results they hoped to achieve. The letter said they wanted a “meaningful discussion with substantial results, not just a public relations exercise,” and that officials work together to “enable a much more meaningful exercise.” The meeting will take place in the afternoon of Thursday 3 June. Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Michael Gove, and Secretaries of State for Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales will attend from the British Government. The First Ministers and Deputy Prime Ministers of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are all invited. The UK government said that while the areas facing some of the most difficult returns were devolved, there were “common challenges”. “By working together and sharing experiences, each can learn from the other and deliver better outcomes for families across the UK,” said a statement. The Cabinet Office said the UK government was undertaking “detailed work” on the extent of the recovery, which would be shared with decentralized nations. Check how many Covid cases there are where you live: “Throughout the pandemic, the UK government and decentralized administrations have worked closely together, at official and ministerial levels with dozens of meetings each month. This has been illustrated by the rollout of leading vaccines in the UK. The UK government has used its purchasing power to procure vaccines on a large scale for the whole of the UK, and UK health authorities have rolled out vaccine delivery. The British armed forces have played a crucial supporting role across the country. Everyone in all parts of the UK has benefited, ”the statement continued. . “The Prime Minister will propose that this close collaboration and spirit of cooperation continue in the months and years to come, as we begin the process of building a sustainable recovery. Wales Matters brings the best of WalesOnline’s coverage on politics, health, education, news and local democracy straight to your inbox. Today more than ever this kind of journalism is important and we want you to be able to access it in one place with just one click. It’s completely free and you can unsubscribe at any time. To subscribe, click here, enter your email address and follow the simple instructions. Mr Gove said: I am delighted that the leaders of the decentralized administrations have all responded positively to the invitation of the Prime Ministers to join this important meeting on the recovery of Covid. Throughout the pandemic, we have worked together to stop the spread of the virus and deploy life-saving vaccines. Our shared success has shown the world what we can achieve as a UK. “We must take the same approach in the face of the difficult challenge of rebuilding our economy and our public services from the damaging impact of Covid-19. It won’t be a quick or easy job, but we will all do better if we take on the challenge together. “







