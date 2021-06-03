Xi emphasizes humility, modesty in China’s global propaganda campaign

China must show humility and modesty in its global propaganda campaigns, President Xi Jinping said in a recent speech that contrasted with the aggressive wolf warrior diplomacy that dominates the country’s foreign policy.

The propaganda organs should make China’s voice heard on the international stage and create an environment in foreign countries with views favorable to the stability and development of the nation, Xi said as quoted by the spokesperson on Wednesday. official word of China, Peoples Daily.

It should be done by continuing to tell a good story about China and showing the qualities of humility, modesty, openness and self-confidence to the world, Xi said. He made the remarks at a recent meeting to study China’s international communication capabilities.

China should widely promote its traditional culture, wisdom and ideas to the world to build a trustworthy, kind and respectable image, Xi said, urging officials to heed the need to improve their efforts to external propaganda in the new circumstances.

Compared to their predecessors, Chinese diplomats in recent years have adopted a more confrontational and combative style of rhetoric known as wolf warrior diplomacy when responding to foreign criticism.

Recent examples include Chinese Ambassador to France Lu Shaye, who called French researcher Antoine Bondaz a little rascal in March; and Li Yang, the Chinese consul general in Brazil, who called Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a boy and scent hound of the United States.

Such manifestations of aggression have often elicited negative reactions abroad.

China has spent up to $ 10 billion a year on its massive global propaganda campaign since 2009, but critics say such efforts have not been very effective in improving the country’s image or helping foreign countries to better understand China.

