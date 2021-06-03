MQM-P delegation to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan tomorrow





KARACHI: A delegation from the Muttahida Qaumi-Pakistan Movement (MQM-P) will meet with Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan tomorrow (Friday) to brief him on the grievances of traders in Karachi, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The MQM-P delegation would be headed by Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui. Aamir Khan, Waseem Akhtar and Aminul Haque will also accompany Siddiqui.

During the meeting with the Prime Minister, leaders of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) will raise the grievances expressed by traders in Karachi and the problems facing metropolitan and other urban areas in Sindh.

Issues related to false domiciles, bad governance, quota system, census and others will also be addressed. The written agreement between Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan will also be discussed, sources said.

Yesterday, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) called on the federal government to consider the option of imposing governors rule in Sindh.

Read more: Karachi traders ask Sindh government to extend opening hours

MQM-P chairman Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui at a press conference in Karachi said he wanted to ask the prime minister and the head of the army what happens after the income for the whole country becomes dependent on others.

Separately today, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-P) on Wednesday submitted a resolution to the National Assembly demanding to declare Karachi and Hyderabad as free zone cities.

