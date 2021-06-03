Politics
Director at KPK Links TWK with Arrest of Case Brokers
Jakarta, CNN Indonesia –
Director of Socialization and Campaign (Dirsoskam) Anti-corruption Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) Giri SuprapdionoFlirt with the arrest of business brokers linked to the deactivation of a number of task force leaders (Kasatgas) via a national wasasan test (TWK).
He also linked the broker in this case to the police investigator who blackmailed the mayor of TanjungbalaiM. Sahrial with the lure to stop the case, AKP Stepanus Robin Pattuju.
The last name was fired by KPK’s supervisory board for violation of the code of ethics and was named a corruption suspect.
“3 Kasatgas were fired through TWK, even though they arrested KPK affairs officers. This police investigator, who only joined the KPK for 2 years, is like a tool used to destroy the KPK from within. What’s the point of being punished for this Robin?“Giri tweeted on his Twitter account @girisuprapdiono on Thursday (3/6).
He said this when he responded to a tweet from KPK investigator Novel Baswedan, who was concerned that KPK investigators were involved in corruption. In fact, he and other investigators continued to work on eradicating corruption, but instead were removed from their posts.
“Concerned and sad that there are people who dare to “play a case” in the KPK. All the more worried that MA Damanik, Rizka, Yudi and I, who revealed this case, are in fact trying to get rid of it using the TWK tool. The hope of eradicating corruption will be extinguished?“Novel said on his @nazaqistsha Twitter account.
It is known that 75 employees were disabled after failing the TWK. In total, 24 of them were “retrained” and 51 were only given the opportunity to become employees until November.
Even before obtaining this determination, the 75 employees had received a decree of deactivation (SK). The KPK leadership asked them to cede their duties and responsibilities.
Regarding TWKini, Islamic State University (UIN) professor Syarif Hidayatullah Azyumardi Azra said that President Joko Widodo needs to put his “followers” in order regarding the fate of the 75 KPK employees.
“KPK, BKN (State Civil Service Agency) and Menpan RB (Minister of Administrative Reform and Bureaucratic Reform). All three are in fact subordinates of President Jokowi. President Jokowi should have put them in order, ”he said in Mata Najwa. event broadcast by Trans7, Wednesday (2/6).
The reason, he said, was that the three institutions had defied legal regulations and Jokowi’s guidelines.
“Finally, we asked the president to mediate for the inauguration because the inauguration was based on an invalid TWK. It is deviant,” he said.
Jokowi era infographic of KPK weakening traces. (Photo: CNNIndonesia / Asfahan Yahsyi)
“Therefore, as head of government as the highest executive power, President Jokowi should take firm action against his subordinates who violate his guidelines,” he added.
Previously, on May 17, Jokowi said that TWK could not be used as a benchmark to fire KPK employees. Test results must be entered to improve the KPK.
He also said that he expressed his opinion by reviewing the decision of the Constitutional Court (MK) in the decision to test Law No. 19 of 2019 on the Second Amendment to the KPK Law.
In view of the decision, it was specified that the process of transferring the status of employees from KPK to ASN should not infringe the rights of employees.
(ryn / yla / arh)
