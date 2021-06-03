Dollar Edges higher; Key jobs data is featured prominently by Investing.com







By Peter Nurse Investing.com – The dollar rose slightly at the start of European trading on Thursday, remaining near its five-month low, ahead of key economic data that could influence the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy thinking. At 2:55 am ET (0755 GMT), the, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six other currencies, was up 0.1% to 90.025, recovering from the week’s low of 89.662, a level never seen since early January. traded down 0.1% to 1.2196, while it rose 0.2% to 109.77. fell 0.1% to 1.4153, softening a three-year high of 1.4250 reached on Tuesday, and risk sensitivity fell 0.2% to 0.7733. The dollar remained widely offered for most of 2021, as traders reacted to the Federal Reserve’s super-easy policies and suggestions that these would stay in place for a while as the world recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic. However, some traders have started to get nervous as a surprisingly strong economic rebound in the United States and growing inflation concerns threaten this key assumption that interest rates will stay low for an extended period. Federal authorities, released on Wednesday, said the pace of the recovery in the United States had picked up somewhat over the past two months, triggering price pressures as businesses faced labor shortages. labor and rising costs. This follows the acceleration of consumer prices in April at its fastest pace in over 12 years. Fed officials have generally tried to say that these inflationary pressures will be temporary in nature, but there have been comments of a more hawkish nature recently. On Wednesday, the Philadelphia Fed chairman said the central bank should start discussing the timing to cut its bond buying program, for example. That said, a lot depends on the labor market, especially after April’s weak jobs report. The United States due later Thursday, along with weekly data, are the latest figures offering clues to the state of the economy and a possible reading of the wider data expected Friday. Elsewhere, it rose 0.1% to 6.3893 as the yuan weakened as China’s services sector grew at a slower pace in May due to lower foreign demand and rising prices. input costs for businesses. Data released earlier today saw May fall to 55.1, below April 56.3 but still above growth indicating the 50 mark. rose 0.2% to 8.5976, with the lira starting to weaken once again despite verbal efforts by central bank governor Sahap Kavcioglu to support the Turkish currency. Kavcioglu told investors on a conference call Wednesday that fears of a premature drop in interest rates are unfair. This follows the lira falling to an all-time low against the dollar at the start of Wednesday’s session after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterated his call for lower interest rates.

