Politics
Undercover: Central universities without VCs
This government seems ready to erode all systems in order to implement the agenda of the parties in power
There may be an admirable national education policy, but that doesn’t seem to guarantee that the government led by Narendra Modi would bend over backwards to encourage education. Almost half of the country’s central universities – 20 out of 45 – have been without a regular vice-chancellor for months. These institutions are headed either by the outgoing vice-chancellors in extension, or by high-ranking professors in charge temporarily. Their powers are limited anyway – they cannot recruit staff, for example – while they are unable to take decisive action when the pandemic poses extraordinary administrative problems and the NEP should be implemented. Institutions such as the University of Delhi or the Hindu University of Banaras and others in various states are forced into ineffectiveness, as are the four Indian institutes of technology which wait almost a year for their directors. Still, there should not have been such a delay, since most of these universities sent the names selected by the research committees to the Ministry of Education months ago. The lists are intended for the President of India, who makes the final selection. It’s a brief process. But now, bypassing the law in this area, the lists must be sent, unofficially, to the Prime Minister’s office, which informs the Ministry of Education of its choice which is then communicated verbally to the president. This is a frank political intervention that clearly sabotages the autonomy of educational institutions. If the PMO is too busy to pick vice-chancellors – which it shouldn’t do in the first place – it can leave nominations hanging for months. The government is obviously the least interested in the proper functioning of universities.
This government seems ready to erode all systems in order to implement the ruling party’s agenda. It is no secret that previous governments, too, preferred favorable vice-chancellors, whether the institution was central or state. But it may be the first government to introduce full control through “unofficial” means. It is the inevitable culmination of political interference in education, of which governments dominated by other parties are also guilty. Now the damage is spreading: administration and even day-to-day decisions – adjusting student fees during the pandemic, for example – must wait until the government has time to unofficially scrutinize the names of potential rectors .
