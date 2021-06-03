The solution to the problems lies in education, economic empowerment: Zartaj – Journal





Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Youth Usman Dar awarded a certificate to a student who participated in the PM Kamyab Jawan program at Fatima Jinnah Women’s University Wednesday. Online

RAWALPINDI: Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul said on Wednesday that the solution to all the problems people face lies in education and economic empowerment.

She was speaking at the certificate presentation and check distribution ceremony organized as part of the Kamyab Jawan program at Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) where she was the main guest.

The Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for Youth, Usman Dar, was the guest of honor. FJWU Vice-Chancellor Samia Hamid, NAVTTC Executive Director Nasir Khan, deans, department heads, senior officials from the Bank of Punjab and the First Women Bank were also present.

Ms. Gul said the Kamyab Jawan program was the government’s flagship youth employment project that was launched after consultation with international and national youth experts from the public and private sectors.

Usman Dar urges women to reap benefits of Kamyab Jawan program

This program is based on the principles of the 3 Es (Employment, Education and Engagement). Youth are our national asset and an agent of real change, said the Minister of State, stressing the importance of giving women a higher status in society and equal opportunities in education and employment .

Special Assistant Usman Dar said the current government has launched a massive campaign to educate university students on the benefits of Prime Minister Kamyab Jawan’s program, which aimed to ensure socio-economic empowerment of young people through skills development, financial inclusion and civic and political engagement. commitment.

He urged women to take advantage of the program as 25% of the total allocation was for them, adding that the role of women in national development was crucial.

Mr Dar said Prime Minister Imran Khan was keen to create employment opportunities for young people and the government would do everything possible to empower them.

The government offers easy loans and runs training programs for young people to empower them instead of depending on the government for jobs. They should start their businesses and create jobs for others as well, he said.

FJWU Vice-Chancellor Dr Saima Hamid in her welcoming speech said Prime Minister’s vision of the Kamyab Jawan program was unique in its outlook as it provided multiple opportunities to improve the skills of young people in various categories.

She further added that Fatima Jinnah Women University is a proud partner of NAVTTC in conducting training related to Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, Advanced Programming, Machine Learning, Development and Application. of systems.

She said 100 interns have enrolled in the university and 80 have passed the final exam, with five having already started their own businesses.

Posted in Dawn, le 3 June 2021

