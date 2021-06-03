Observer Analysis of Several Considerations Jokowi Appoints Airlangga as Head of G-20 Sherpa Track





Tribunnews.com reporter Dennis Destryawan TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – Pelita Harapan University (UPH) political observer Emrus Sihombing said the appointment of Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto to lead the G-20 Sherpa Track was due to several considerations. Emrus said one of his considerations was that Airlangga was trusted for his abilities. “So indeed the nomination was due to the fact that Pak Jokowi saw his ability and his confidence in Airlangga to hold her,” he said on Wednesday (2/6) evening. Emrus said the other factor was relationships and management ability. The G-20 is a prestigious group because it brings together 19 countries plus the European Union with the largest gross domestic product (GDP) in the world. Therefore, it is necessary to prepare mature and difficult to do without an expert. Read also : What is the G7? International organization with 7 members, they are the participants and the main subject of the 2021 G7 summit “(The G-20 agenda) is not easy because after all, the relationship to connect, not only in Indonesia, but with the G-20 officials, so the event has to be well organized,” he said. he declared. In addition, he recalled, the heads of state present generally made extraordinary preparations, including the cooperation agreements that will be signed. “So it is not an easy task, there must be negotiations related to the economies of the G-20 members.” Read also : The Airlangga-Anies duo in the 2024 presidential election are seen as the structural and cultural political power of the nation Indonesia was appointed to the presidency of the G-20 in 2020. This was in line with the agreement of the G-20 summit in Riyadh last year. The government has formed a national committee to organize a series of activities in the form of various meetings and summits. In Presidential Decree (Keppres) number 12 of 2021 concerning the National Committee for the Organization of the Indonesian Presidency of the G-20, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) mandated Airlangga to lead the G20 Sherpa Track. A number of non-financial economic issues will be addressed. These include, for example, energy, development, tourism, digital economy, education, labor, agriculture, trade, investment, industry, health, the fight against corruption, the environment and climate change. “Under Indonesia’s leadership next year, the G-20 will have the overarching theme ‘Recovering Together, Recovering Stronger.’ This theme shows Indonesia’s hope and willingness to participate in global partnerships in the goal of overcoming the impact of the pandemic and improving global trust, Airlangga said some time ago.







