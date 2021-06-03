Chinas Graft Busters pursue very old cases and even the dead can’t escape

HONG KONGA After chasing everyone from powerful politicians to modest bureaucrats, China’s corruption breakers are now trying to step back in time, scouring old files for possible wrongdoing that authorities either ignored or chose not to ignore. not continue.

Communist Party investigators have attracted a series of former and senior officials over the past year over allegations of corruption and other offenses dating back decades, in a series of retrospective investigations that first garnered attention by targeting one of China’s largest coal-producing regions and has since spread across the country.

Authorities in the northern Inner Mongolia region have arrested dozens of retired officials now in their 60s and 60s, including one who resigned more than 14 years earlier, since launching a campaign in spring 2020 to punish alleged corruption linked to coal dating back 20 years. In recent months, court agencies in several cities have said they are reviewing commuted prison sentences and parole cases from three decades ago to uncover past wrongs. In May, Beijing ordered public security agencies to set up mechanisms to re-investigate the old cases as part of a nationwide crackdown on organized crime.

“

The fight against corruption never stops.

“

Chinese President Xi Jinping



The retrospective inquiries mark a shift in Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s long-running anti-corruption campaign, which has helped him purge rivals and concentrate power, and has primarily targeted those involved in recent or ongoing abuses, a practice that some officials saw as a virtual amnesty for those who exercised restraint after Xi came to power in late 2012.

By intensifying the scrutiny of past wrongs and imposing lifelong accountability on officials, Xi wants to keep the fight against corruption constantly under high pressure and perpetually renew it, said Ren Jianming, director of Clean Governance Research and Education. Center of Beihang University in Beijing.

Some experts say the anti-corruption campaign has helped curb corruption and bolstered Mr Xis’ authority ahead of his expected candidacy for a third term as Communist Party leader next year, but the latest crackdowns could exacerbate the inaction of officials who are increasingly afraid of facing an expansion of the set of rules that Xi has imposed on party members.

The campaign also discourages experimentation, innovation and risk-taking among local executives lest any deviation from established and approved procedures be considered illegal, said Elizabeth Perry, professor of government at the University. Harvard who studies Chinese politics. And certainly the retrospective inspections aggravate this fear.

A series of retrospective polls that first gained attention by targeting Inner Mongolia, one of China’s largest coal-producing regions, has since spread across the country.

Photo:



Mark Schiefelbein / Associated press





Similar to how Mao Zedong sought to keep the Communist Party on a constant revolutionary basis, Xi has steadily expanded and reinvented his anti-corruption campaign, arguing that it is necessary to prevent those responsible from becoming complacent. But while Mao often ruled disorderly, Mr. Xi did the opposite, tightening bureaucratic control with an unprecedented push to enact party rules.

Unlike former leaders whose anti-corruption efforts have often failed after initial fervor, Xi has bolstered his campaign with relentless rule-making, dictating the behavior of everyone from top leaders to the grassroots in a party of 92 million strong.

Xi drew up the party’s very first five-year plans for drafting internal party rules, aimed at creating a comprehensive intra-party legal system in time for the party’s centenary this summer.

His administration has promulgated or revised more than 40 major party regulations prescribing the duties and conduct of members. This is nearly three times more than what former party leader Hu Jintao did as party leader from 2002 to 2012, and more than double what Jiang Zemin did in his 13-year tenure. years as party leader before that, according to a review of Wall Street Journal data. from Chinalawinfo, a legal information database affiliated with Peking University.

LEARN MORE ABOUT THE CHINA COMMUNIST PARTY

This week, for example, the Xi administration issued new regulations that spell out how the party should put in place internal structures aimed at cultivating a loyal and efficient bureaucracy.

Party academics had more than 4,900 internal regulations in 2019, of which around 230 were issued by the central leadership. But officials admitted that more rules didn’t necessarily mean better discipline.

Some party members do not study, know or understand the party’s internal regulations, Xu Li, a provincial official, wrote in a January issue of the party newspaper Red Flag Manuscript.

Authorities have published guidebooks and explanatory articles to help party members navigate the dizzying array of restrictions. A social media post, published by a provincial party agency in September, read: There are so many internal party regulations, do you know the differences between them?

Xi Jinping called for stricter enforcement of party regulations during a 2019 visit to Inner Mongolia.

Photo:



Li Gang / Zuma Press





Mr. Xis’ solution to lax compliance is a tighter policy. There are many internal party regulations and the main problem is their ineffective enforcement, he said during a 2019 visit to Inner Mongolia. We must strengthen the enforcement of the legal regulatory system and spare no expense.

Months later, authorities announced a campaign to investigate 20 years back into Inner Mongolia’s coal industry to clean up what they described as deep-rooted corruption. Around the same time, authorities in northwestern Gansu Province said they were investigating state enterprises for past irregularities and embezzlement.

By the end of April, investigators in Inner Mongolia had opened cases against nearly 1,000 people, including a deceased official, and recovered the equivalent of more than $ 6 billion in economic losses, according to party disclosures and media outlets. State.

Among those targeted were at least 34 retired public servants, including one who turns 75 this month and left office in 2006, according to a Wall Street Journal study of party disclosures.

Guo Chengxin, a 66-year-old former director of the coal-bureau in the city of Ordos in Inner Mongolia, was arrested in May last year after retiring in early 2015. China’s state-run news agency Xinhua said Mr. Guo allegedly took money from the coal bosses in exchange for favors and profited from inappropriate investments.

I considered surrendering, but I had my doubts, what if I could get through it and get out of it? Mr. Guo recalled in a video interview released by Xinhua in April. The 20-year survey campaign had to be carried out, he said. A whole cohort of executives has gone wrong.

Mr. Guo could not be reached for comment.

Party authorities praised Inner Mongolia’s efforts and reported greater use of retrospective investigations. In recent months, senior law enforcement officials have ordered efforts to review old organized crime cases and investigate wrongdoing by public security officials.

The party must show zero tolerance for corruption, however long it takes to uncover wrongdoing, Xi told Inner Mongolia officials in March. The fight against corruption never stops, he said.

Write to Chun Han Wong at [email protected]