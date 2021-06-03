New Sheffield Covid death as Boris Johnson posts June 21 lockdown elevator update





NHS England figures show 941 people died at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust hospital at 5 p.m. on Tuesday 1 June. This was an increase of one from Monday, when there were 940. This means there were two deaths last week. The previous week, no new deaths were recorded. Register now to our public service bulletins – get the latest news on Coronavirus Register now to our public service bulletins – get the latest news on Coronavirus < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:65.55%"/> British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Photo by TOBY MELVILLE / POOL / AFP via Getty Images) The victims were among 13,357 deaths recorded in the North East and Yorkshire. The number of daily deaths is revised daily, each case being backdated to the actual date of death. This means that some of the deaths that were first recorded in the last period may in fact have occurred a few days earlier. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:68.35%"/> North General Hospital, Sheffield NHS England guidelines state: “Confirmation of the diagnosis of Covid-19, notification of deaths and declaration in central numbers can take up to several days and hospitals providing the data are under significant operational pressure.” Only deaths that occurred in hospitals where the patient tested positive for Covid-19 are recorded, with deaths in the community excluded, such as those in nursing homes. Boris Johnson insisted there is nothing in the data at the moment to prevent ending Covid-19 restrictions later this month, as the proportion of deaths involving the virus has fallen to the lowest level in eight months. But the prime minister warned that caution should be exercised, saying there was no question of rising infection rates. The latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show 9,860 deaths from all causes recorded in the week ending May 21, and of these, 1.1% (107 deaths) had novel coronavirus mentioned on the death certificate. The last time the proportion was so low was during the week ending September 11, when the virus accounted for 1.0% of deaths, according to analysis by the PA news agency. At the height of the second wave, in the week ending January 29, Covid-19 accounted for 45.7% of recorded deaths. The figures come on the same day it was confirmed that 75% of UK adults across the UK had now had their first coronavirus vaccine, and 50% of adults in England had received both doses. A total of 39,585,665 first doses have been delivered since the start of the vaccination rollout almost six months ago. This is the equivalent of 75.2% of all people aged 18 and over. Debate continues over whether the final stages of unlocking restrictions in England can take place on June 21, amid concerns over the spread of the coronavirus variant first identified in India. Mr Johnson said on Wednesday there was nothing in the data at the moment that means we cannot take the next step. But he warned: We have to be so careful because there is no doubt that ONS data on infection rates is showing an increase. The Prime Minister said: We have always known this was going to happen, remember we have always said that the unlocking measures we have taken will lead to an increase in infections. What we need to determine is how well the immunization program has protected enough of us, especially the elderly and vulnerable, against a new wave. And there, I’m afraid, the data is still ambiguous.

