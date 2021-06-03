Girls’ letter to PM brings internet to village





E-learning turned out to be a problem in the village of Kattakkada, located in the middle of three hills



Last August, SA Dakshina, a grade 7 student from Sree Saraswathy Vidyalayam, Oorutambalam, Thiruvananthapuram district wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inform him of a problem. Dakshina lives in Aaduvally, a remote village in Kattakada taluk. Her village, she informed the prime minister, was located in the middle of three hills. Classes had been put online in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, but for her and other Aaduvally students, the lack of internet access posed a huge barrier. The geography of the area prevented access to internet connections and mobile coverage. Delay after the pact A residents’ association which plays an active role in the village had approached BSNL and other private mobile telephony players on several occasions. Finally, a private actor had signed a pact with the association for the construction of a mobile tower. However, no further action has been taken by the company in this regard, she said, urging the prime minister to issue instructions for the erection of a mobile tower in Aaduvally. The regional office of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) informed Dakshina in October that due to a delay in obtaining permits from local authorities, the provider had abandoned the original site. Efforts were underway to secure approval for a new site and erect the tower. The authorities had also contacted other service providers. All service providers then went to the village and submitted their reports to the regional DoT office, requesting a mobile tower. Reliance Jio said it was ready to install the tower and acquired the site. They have provided coverage by the end of April, ensuring that Dakshina and her friends don’t miss their online classes.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos