Donald Trump: Joe Biden to revise Donald Trump’s investment blacklist in China: report





Joe Biden intends to revise a list of Chinese companies in which U.S. investors are allowed to hold shares this week, as the president reassesses post-Trump world power relations while keeping pressure on Beijing.

Donald Trump has banned Americans from buying stakes in 31 Chinese companies known to supply or support China’s military and security apparatus.

The list included major telecommunications, construction and tech companies such as China Mobile, China Telecom, CCTV company Hikvision, and China Railway Construction Corp.

It was part of a series of White House measures aimed at quelling the Asian giant’s rise and which left ties between the two very strained.

Biden’s new order will see the Treasury Department create a list of companies that would face financial sanctions for their ties to China’s defense and surveillance technology sectors, Bloomberg News reported without citing sources. The president is expected to sign the order this week, he added.

Previously, sanctions and target selection were tied to a Congress-mandated Defense Department report.

The review came after two Chinese companies successfully challenged the order in court, and Biden said there was a need to ensure it was legally waterproof and durable.

While the Biden administration pledged to take a more diplomatic line with China in the wake of his predecessor’s upheaval, he said he would keep a strict line on several issues, including defense and technology.

It is expected to keep the list largely intact, while the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control will add new companies after consulting with defense and state departments.

A hard line on China enjoys rare multi-party support on Capitol Hill, with lawmakers determined to bring its growing global influence under control.

Republican Senators Tom Cotton and Marco Rubio, alongside Democrats Gary Peters and Mark Kelly, released a bipartisan letter earlier this week urging the administration to release a new list.

“The US government must continue to act boldly to block the Chinese Communist Party’s economic predation against our industrial base,” they said.

