Politics
Indonesian corruption agency could be sentenced, sacked investigator says
Spectacled and blinded in one eye after an acid attack in 2017, Indonesia’s best-known anti-corruption investigator Novel Baswedan said his sacking last month could spell the end of the organization popular anti-graft nationwide (KPK).
“As part of the continued weakening of the KPK,” Novel told Reuters via Zoom, “I’m afraid this is the endgame.”
He is one of 75 employees fired for failing a civil service exam at an agency that has prosecuted hundreds of politicians, civil servants and businessmen for nearly two decades – and was made powerful enemies.
A KPK spokesperson told Reuters that the review was organized by a separate institution and was by no means an attempt to fire employees, all of whom were “a significant asset in the attempt to root out corruption “.
President Joko Widodo’s office did not immediately respond to questions about the layoffs. The president said last month that the review should not be used to fire KPK employees.
Novel, who lost his left eye in an attack he said was linked to one of his many elite corruption investigations, said he believed the test was a “tool for expel “investigators who refused to shy away from big business.
“We had integrity and we didn’t want to be influenced,” he said. “It was considered wrong. “
KPK investigators have looked into legal and fiscal “mafias” and the corruption of coronavirus aid in the archipelago, he said.
Corruption has long plagued the country of more than 270 million people.
The KPK was set up after the fall of President Suharto, whom regime critics have called kleptocratic. The agency won public support but fell prey to powerful interests.
QUESTIONS
The civil service exam – a mix of written tests and an interview – was officially part of a transition for independent KPK employees to state bureaucracy.
But the nature of the test as well as the result raised eyebrows.
A member of the KPK said female employees were asked humiliating questions, single women asked about their sexual desires and divorcees asked to explain failed marriages.
Male employees said they were asked to describe their religious position and whether they would choose Pancasila – the ideology of the Indonesian state – over the Quran, the Islamic holy book.
After public criticism of the layoffs, 24 employees were told they could participate in a public program that could lead to their reinstatement, but Novel was not one of them.
Critics say the KPK has been weakened under the president, with revisions to a 2019 law about it, sparking street protests.
The government has rejected accusations that the agency was hampered.
Worsening corruption saw Indonesia drop three points on its Corruption Perceptions Index last year, according to global watchdog Transparency International (TI).
Indonesia ranked 102 out of 180 countries in 2020 on the TI index.
The government says it is determined to fight corruption.
In the past, Novel said, investigators have been shocked by corruption cases that have run into billions of rupees, or tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Now it looks more like trillions of rupees, or tens or hundreds of millions of dollars, he said.
“I don’t like to say they won,” he said, “it’s not their country, a country run by crooks.
($ 1 = 14,300 rupees)
