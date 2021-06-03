PM Modi held review meeting regarding athlete readiness, Rijiju says









New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): Union Minister for Youth and Sports Kiren Rijiju informed on Thursday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had held a review meeting on the preparation of athletes for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics .

Rijiju also said the prime minister called on everyone to cheer on Indian athletes at the upcoming Games.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held a review meeting on the preparation of athletes for the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo. The Prime Minister called on everyone to encourage the athletes,” Rijiju said as he unveiled the Olympic uniform from India. Last week, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) confirmed that its entire contingent destined for the Olympics will be vaccinated against Covid-19 before the Tokyo Games.

The IOA also said that its entire contingent had at least received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, while some had also been fully vaccinated.

“The Indian Olympic Association therefore confirms to the IOC and the Tokyo Organizing Committee its commitment and undertakes to follow all necessary precautions and guidelines, ensuring that all participants through the Olympic Association Indian for the Tokyo Olympics, including athletes, technical officials and delegates members will follow all precautions and be vaccinated before leaving for Japan, currently each of these has had the first vaccination and the second se will produce according to vaccination protocols, ”the IOA said in an official statement.

“We thank the Indian government for its support in securing vaccinations for each member of the contingent and any representative of India,” he added.

On May 22, the IOA had informed that 19 Olympic athletes had received the two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine and that they were therefore fully vaccinated against the virus. 131 athletes and 13 para-athletes had received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine while 17 athletes and 2 para-athletes had received the two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine as of May 20. 23 technical staff had received both. doses of the vaccine after 87 members had taken the first dose of the vaccine. (ANI)







