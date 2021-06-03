A Year of Confrontation in Galwan: A Glimpse of CCP and PLA Grand Designs Around the World

The Galwan River has its origin in the Karakoram Ranges and it travels 80 km westward through Aksai Chin and eastern Ladakh to join the Shyok River. (Photo source: Reuters)

By LT COL MANOJ K CHANNAN,

Fight for duty, treating happiness and distress, loss and gain, victory and defeat alike. By fulfilling your responsibility in this way, you will never commit sin –Bhagwat Gita

The above quote is taken from the Bhagwat Gita in which the duties of a soldier were explained by Lord Krishna to Arjun while he was reluctant to wage war on his enemies. The Indian military is motivated and has never bowed to a challenge inside the country or during United Nations missions abroad. All ranks are concerned with Namak, Naam aur Nishan and the ijjat of the unit in which he serves.

Most experts in 2020 were debating the CCP / PLA’s intention in emphasizing Indochinese bonhomie during the Modi Xi Jinping summits, which blinded the Indian establishment to the PLA’s nefarious designs. It was a repeat of Vajpayees Lahore’s visit for lasting peace and Kargil’s intrusions leading to bitter conflict to regain the heights above the Srinagar Kargil Leh highway.

The April 2020 deployment of the PLA for training purposes results in the start of the pandemic in India, a total lockdown, the lack of intelligence assessments of the PLA’s intention, leading to deep intrusions and the denial of patrol rights to the Indian Army along the northern shores of Pangong Tso as well as in the Galwan Valley and further west in the Depsang Plains, led to the influx of additional troops with material to contain Chinese stocks.

Galwan and other areas have witnessed unarmed clashes. However, the Galwan Valley witnessed an unprecedented clash resulting in losses on both sides, India lost 20 of its Bravehearts and the PLA losses as seen later. were higher, thus giving the Indian army a moral ascendancy.

Bravehearts led by the late Colonel Suresh Babu, MVC, posthumous; who in the 21st century made history by engaging with a belligerent PLA, without firing a shot, in a contest to remove a military post on the Indian side of the actual perceived line of control. A strong message was communicated to the PCC / APL.

This was followed by the occupation of Kailash Ranges, thus upsetting the CCP / PLA game plan. During the past year; several rounds of talks at ministerial level on the fringes of cooperation from Shanghai to Moscow, and talks at the level of the corps commander assisted by representatives of the Ministry of External Affairs made it possible to prevent a conflict from breaking out and the deployment from eyeball to eyeball was partially canceled.

Kailash Range has been released as part of the agreed withdrawal.

The PLA continues to dominate the Daulat Beg Oldie sub-sector, the impasse has not yet been broken and both sides continue to build their infrastructure after going through the winters of 2020-21.

The renewal of troops, as well as preparation for a long deployment, is well understood by military planners on both sides.

While being sensitive to the Ladakh sector, the region has been strengthened, strategic planners warn of CCP / PLA creating similar situations along the 4000 km long real line of control and India’s ability to contain such movement, given the limited resources available.

The PLA has shown its interest in the Ladakh sub-sector as well as in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh by keeping the Indian army deployed during the winter months to prevent any intrusion.

Memories are short in the public domain. Let’s recap what is the Galwan Valley?

Ghulam Rassul Galwan was a Ladakhi adventurer who participated in numerous British expeditions to Tibet, Yarkand and the Karakoram ranges. In 1892, the Seventh Earl of Dunmore appointed this Galwan Nullah as 14-year-old Galwan led the expedition to accomplish his task.

The importance.

It is a historical flashpoint of the Indochinese conflict of 1962 and continues to be so because for several decades the PCC / APL deliberately chose not to settle the actual line of control approximately 4,000 km long.

The Galwan River has its origin in the Karakoram Ranges and it travels 80 km westward through Aksai Chin and eastern Ladakh to join the Shyok River. The valley has steep ridges and the glacial waters are cold during the summer months.

While the cause and effect are based on historical miscalculations and advanced posture without adequate troops for the task, lack of extreme winter clothing and training, poor intelligence assessments of the Chinese reaction; caused great grief to India as a nation, the Bravehearts on the ground then and today have not shied away from their duty and sacrificed their lives in the highest traditions of the Indian military.

The Indochinese conflict of 1962 is studied in training institutions and the lessons learned are hotly debated by military students, we need to reflect on what went wrong and have steps been taken to avoid being foiled by a cunning enemy.

Intentions of the PCC / APL

With its stated objective of becoming the first power of the 21stCentury, China has embarked on an ambitious One Belt One Road initiative. Presented as Xi Jinping’s favorite project, it is likely to have far-reaching geopolitical implications for the region as well as strategic ramifications for host countries.

The China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) became a reality in November 2016, when the first Chinese convoy from Sinkiang province reached Port Gwadar in Pakistan, built by the Chinese.

Now, under a new initiative called the Maritime Silk Road in accordance with the Strings of Pearl strategy, the Chinese are developing new ports along the Sea Lines of Communication (SLOC) from the South China Sea to the Canal de Suez and the Persian Gulf.

Near Singapore and Malaysia, a new container transshipment port as large as the Port of Singapore is under construction at Melaka in the Strait of Malacca.

Similar ports are under development at Port Darwin (currently under review by the Australian government), Port Hambantota (Sri Lanka), Port Bagamoyo in Tanzania and Port Sudan. There is no doubt that China is giving substance to its Comprehensive National Power (CNP) with these initiatives.

Peace between North Korea and South Korea prevailed. China has an interest in keeping the Kim Jong-un regime in power in the North.

In the East China Sea, China has stepped up its naval presence around the Senkaku Islands claimed by the Japanese but uninhabited. China appears to be exhausting Japan’s resolve to resist its claims to what it calls the Diaoyu Islands.

The United States has assured Japan that the islands fall under their mutual defense security guarantee. But a confrontation with China could test U.S. support and possibly pave the way for an escalation of the confrontation elsewhere. The Biden administration is keen to drag China on hot coals over the Chinese virus pandemic, relentlessly.

China’s development of military infrastructure in the South China Sea and the US Navy conduct Freedom of Navigation Operations (FONOPS); the area remains a possible trigger point for conflict.

China’s claims to waters and islands in Philippine territorial waters have been rejected, despite which China continues to interfere in the islands claimed by the Philippines and Indonesia.

Recently, Chinese ships have been anchored in Philippine territorial waters inside its exclusive economic zone on the basis that possession is nine-tenths of the law.

Recent observations

The Chinese have lambasted the government of Bangladesh for its support for QUAD and have not mince words on the likely outcome.

In Myanmar, the coup and takeover of the country by Tatmadaw and the tacit support of the PCC / PLA are understood. Although Tatmadaw is aware of the trap of blindly following the CCP’s dictates.

In Sri Lanka, the port of Hambantota is now an exclusive SEZ for the Chinese PLA Navy, with a berth 290 km south of peninsular India. It is good to consider the fact that the Indian Navy must bypass the island nation while moving the naval platforms from the west coast to the east coast.

Bearing in mind the complex situation in which India finds itself. fight against the pandemic, vaccination of citizens, natural disasters on its west and east coasts. Peace along the LoC is maintained; the Chinese are contained along the Current Line of Control.

Suggestions

Pursue and engage vigorously with friendly foreign countries in the western region as well as in Southwest Asia and Southeast Asia to reverse Chinese influence. QUAD must move from a diplomatic plan to a military alliance and for that, joint exercises must be carried out to dominate the SLOCs.

Engage in SAARC with friendly countries and support governments politically and economically.

Engage diplomatically with China to ensure that the situation does not degenerate into LAC. While China will remain a competitor / adversary; we need soft skills to deny his CNP.

Intensify efforts to engage with Taiwan and Hong Kong.

Hamas’s recent Israeli conflict has seen the use of AI, supercomputers, and precision-guided munitions to eliminate military leaders; its implementation in our operational plans.

Develop capabilities to prevent hacking and cyber attacks that can disrupt energy needs, with transportation imposing economic losses on a fragile economy.

Pursue the constitution of mountain assault corps to cover the three sectors of Ladakh, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.

Be prepared for the unexpected outside the area.

Restructure the border guard forces under a unified command.

Disengage from internal security functions. The CAPF and the NDRF must be endowed with assets to face all types of calamities.

To sum up, the CPC / PLA will keep the world situation in a state of flux as it continues to work to become the sole economic and military superpower. To this end, he uses whatever he has in his abilities, whether legal or illegal, coercion or sheer economic bait and leaving no stone unturned to redeem rulers was needed to add planetary resources to his kitty. .

(The author is a veteran of the Indian Army. Opinions expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of Financial Express Online.)