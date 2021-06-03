PDIP politicians vote for Andika Perkasa as TNI commander





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Member of Commission I CMA Faction RI PDIPEffendi Simbolon endorsed the Army Chief of Staff General (KSAD) Andika Perkasa youforhold a positionCommander of the Armed Forcesreplace Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto. This statement was made by Effendi when asked about plans to replace the TNI commander under the statute of Hadi, who will retire in the near future. Will this be done according to the tradition of the Chief of Naval Staff (KSAL) or not. Besides Andika, two people would have the possibility of becoming commanders of the TNI, namely Admiral KSAL Yudo Margono, and the Chief of Staff of the Air Force (KSAU), Marshal Fadjar Prasetyo. Effendi also said there was no mandate quota in the election of the TNI commander. According to him, Andika is a person who has the opportunity to become the next TNI commander given the current needs of the TNI. “In fact, there is no forward rationing because there can be or can take turns,” Effendi told reporters at the Senayan parliamentary complex, Jakarta on Wednesday (2/6). “But if you look at the very urgent needs of the TNI, where we want to consolidate our force, it is indeed the three chiefs of staff who are very likely to have qualified capabilities, General Andika Perkasa, M . KSAD now, “he continued. Army Chief of Staff (KSAD) General TNI Andika Perkasa is supported as new TNI commander (CNN Indonesia / Andry Novelino) Army Chief of Staff (KSAD) General TNI Andika Perkasa is supported as new TNI commander (CNN Indonesia / Andry Novelino) Nonetheless, he stressed that the three TNI chiefs of staff met the conditions to become the next TNI commander. Effendi said the power to choose the figure of the TNI commander to replace Hadi rests with President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) as the holder of political rights. In addition, Effendi anticipates that the replacement of the TNI commander will take place in July 2021. He believes that there will be no major issues in the replacement of the TNI commander in the future. “In TNI, this will not be a problem. There will be no polarization, usually those with three stars and above are already well established from a mental point of view, there is no problem,” did he declare. (mts / bmw)



[Gambas:Video CNN]









What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos