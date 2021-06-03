Trump administration secretly seized telephone tapes of Times reporters





WASHINGTON Trump’s Justice Department secretly seized phone records from four New York Times reporters spanning nearly four months in 2017 as part of an investigation into the leaks, the Biden administration revealed on Wednesday.

It was the latest in a string of revelations about the Trump administration secretly obtaining communication tapes from journalists in an attempt to uncover their sources. Last month, Biden’s Justice Department disclosed Trump-era seizures of the phone logs of journalists working for the Washington Post and the phone and email logs of a CNN reporter.

Dean Baquet, editor of The Times, condemned the action of the Trump administration.

Seizing journalists’ phone records deeply undermines press freedom, he said in a statement. It threatens to silence the sources on which we depend to provide the public with essential information about what the government does.

Last month, after revelations about seizures of communication tapes involving Post and CNN reporters, President Biden said he would not allow the department to take such a step during his administration, calling it simply, quite simply wrong.

Referring to that statement, Mr Baquet added: President Biden has said that this kind of interference with a free press would not be tolerated in his administration. We expect the Department of Justice to explain why this step was taken and what steps are being taken to ensure this does not happen again in the future.

Anthony Coley, a spokesperson for the Department of Justice, said law enforcement officials obtained the files in 2020, and added that members of the media have now been notified of every case investigated on leaks from the 2019-2020 period during which their files were searched.

The department informed The Times that law enforcement had seized telephone records from Jan. 14 to April 30, 2017 for four Times reporters: Matt Apuzzo, Adam Goldman, Eric Lichtblau, and Michael S. Schmidt. The government also obtained a court order to seize the newspapers but not the content of their emails, he said, but no records were obtained.

The Justice Department did not specify which article was under investigation. But the list of reporters and the timeline suggest the leak investigation was linked to classified information reported in an April 22, 2017 article, which the four reporters wrote about how James B. Comey, then director of the FBI , conducted politically charged investigations during the 2016 presidential election.

Discussing Mr. Comey’s unorthodox move to announce in July 2016 that the FBI recommended against indicting Hillary Clinton for her use of a private mail server to conduct government business while she was Secretary of State , the April 2017 article mentioned a document obtained from Russia by hackers working for Dutch intelligence officers. The document, whose existence was classified, is said to have played a key role in Mr Comeys’ reflection on the Clinton affair.

The document was described as a note or email written by a Democratic agent who expressed confidence that then Attorney General Loretta Lynch would prevent the Clinton investigation from going too far. Russian hackers had obtained the document, but it was apparently not among those Russia sent to WikiLeaks, intelligence officials concluded.

Mr Comey feared that if Ms Lynch was the one to announce the decision not to indict Ms Clinton, and Russia then made the document public, it would be used to raise doubts about the independence of the investigation. and the legitimacy of the result.

The Times reported in January 2020 that Trump-era investigators had investigated the leaks to find out whether Mr. Comey was the source of the unauthorized disclosure in that 2017 article.

Mr. Comey had been under surveillance since 2017, after Mr. Trump sacked him as director of the FBI. After his dismissal, Mr. Comey arranged through his friend Daniel Richman, a professor of law at Columbia University, the disclosure to the Times of the accounts of several of his conversations with the president regarding the Russia investigation. .

The Mr. Comey investigation, according to three people with knowledge of the investigation, was eventually codenamed Arctic Haze. His focus has reportedly shifted over time, with investigators moving from consideration of whether they could charge Mr. Comey with a felony for disclosing his conversations with Mr. Trump to whether he had anything to do with the issue. disclosure of the existence of the document.

As part of the effort, law enforcement seized Mr. Richman’s phone and computer, according to a person familiar with the matter. They reportedly first searched for documents of Mr Comeys’ conversations with Mr Trump, and then obtained permission from the court to search them again, apparently over the issue of the Russian document.

Separately, according to a person briefed on the investigation, the FBI also cited Google to appear in 2020, seeking relevant information on any e-mail between Mr. Richman and the Times. A Google spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

But in November 2020, some prosecutors ruled that the FBI had not found any evidence that could support charges against Mr Comey, and they discussed whether the investigation should be closed.

Earlier this year, prosecutors were told the FBI was unwilling to close the case in part because officers still wanted to question Mr. Comey, according to a person familiar with the FBI investigation. Asking the subject of an investigation is generally considered a final step before closing a case or laying charges.

Last month, the FBI asked Mr. Comey’s attorney if he would be willing to sit down for an interview, a request Mr. Comey declined, according to a person familiar with the matter.

From the middle of the administration of George W. Bush and through to the administrations of Barack Obama and Donald Trump, the Justice Department has become more aggressive in pursuing criminal investigations into the leaks.

Mr. Lichtblau, who is no longer with The Times, came under scrutiny early in this period because he co-wrote a Times article in 2005 revealing the warrantless surveillance program that Mr. Bush had secretly authorized after the attacks of September 11, 2001. The Bush administration convened a special task force to research the sources of this article, and its new approach was propagated in unrelated cases during the Obama administration.

In 2013, Mr. Apuzzo and Mr. Goldman who then worked for the Associated Press and broke the news of a bombing plot by a Qaeda affiliate in Yemen were informed that the Department of Obama era secretly assigned two months of their phone records, along with those of other PA journalists and editors.

That same month, it also emerged that in an investigation into a leaked Fox News article regarding North Korea’s nuclear program, the Obama Justice Department used a search warrant to obtain the th -mails from a Fox News reporter and called the reporter a criminal conspiracy.

The disclosures sparked a bipartisan uproar, and Mr. Obama called on then-Attorney General Eric H. Holder Jr. to review the criminal investigation rules that affect the media.

Mr Holder has tightened them up, including reinforcing a preference for giving a news organization advance notice of a planned subpoena so that it can negotiate or fight in court over its scope. After the changes, the rate of new leaks dropped dramatically during Mr. Obama’s second term.

But under Mr. Trump, who liked to attack the media as the enemy of the people, the practice resurfaced.

In August 2017, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the number of investigations into the leaks had tripled. And under his successor, Attorney General William P. Barr, it is now clear that the department has further stepped up its aggressive approach to investigating the leaks.

