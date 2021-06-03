India under Prime Minister Modi successfully fought the battle of Covid-19: Shah





Union Home Secretary Amit Shah said on Thursday that India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had successfully led the battle against Covid-19 and had succeeded in reducing the curve of the disease with the help of 135 crores of citizens. “Now the cases are going down, the number of patients is going down. Oxygen requirements fell from 10,000 MT to 3,500 MT. This indicates that the Covid-19 curve is going down, ”Shah said. He also said that the speed of India’s vaccination campaign is the fastest in the world and that it will gain even more momentum in the future to cover as many people as possible in the shortest possible time, as envisioned. the Prime Minister. Shah was speaking via video conference after practically inaugurating nine medical oxygen factories installed in public hospitals in different parts of Gujarat. The factories were set up by an NGO – Vallabh Youth Organization – in the public hospitals of Tilakvada, Sagbara, Ahmedabad (Sola civil), Daskroi in the district of Ahmedabad, Kalavad, Kapadvanj, Bhanwad, Mehsana and Porbandar. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani joins the Gandhinagar virtual event. Shah said the government had succeeded in controlling the spread of the virus and reducing the curve through collective efforts. “As you may have seen in the media (reports), even highly developed countries have struggled to tackle the pandemic. On the other side, we have fought the battle with patience and planning, ”he said. He said that in other countries only governments were fighting the coronavirus. “In India, along with the government, 135 crore citizens also fought this battle under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is the reason for our success, ”Shah said. He paid tribute to all those who have lost their lives due to the coronavirus. The Minister also thanked frontline workers, doctors, nurses, NGOs and volunteers for helping people when they needed it. “Non-governmental organizations have helped people in any way they can. When the migrants returned home (last year), NGOs provided them with food, water, shelter and helped them reach their destinations. The government could not have done it on its own, ”he said. As new Covid-19 cases (per day) decline, Shah said demand for medical oxygen is also decreasing. Compared to the daily demand of 1,000 metric tonnes of oxygen in the country earlier, the demand suddenly jumped to 10,000 MT during the second wave of Covid-19, he said. Currently, the demand is 3,500 MT, he added.

The Center lobbied service trains and defense planes to transport medical oxygen and cryogenic tankers across the country to save the lives of Covid-19 patients amid high demand for life-saving gas. high, he noted. “While 15,000 tons of oxygen were transported by trains, cryogenic tankers for oxygen storage were transported using army planes,” he said. Shah further said that while 162 PSA oxygen plants were approved under the PM Cares Fund after the first wave of Covid-19, 1,051 more were approved this year. The Center bought a lakh of oxygen concentrators through the PM Cares Fund, he said.

