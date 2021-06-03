Minister of Social Affairs Risma expresses his pressure on erasure of welfare data in Jokowi





Jakarta: Social Affairs Minister (Mensos) Tri Rismaharini admitted he was under pressure from a number of parties to erase double data on welfare recipients (bansos). This case was submitted to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). “Yes, there is (pressure) and I reported it to the President (Jokowi),” Risma said after a working (raker) meeting with House of Representatives Committee VIII at the Parliament complex, Senayan, Jakarta, Thursday June 3. , 2021. The former mayor of Surabaya admitted he had not backed down from the pressure. He is committed to cleaning up the data on social assistance recipients so that government assistance is just in the right place. What do you think of this article ? Happy





“Yes, I believe that if my intentions are right, God willing, will protect me,” he said. Read: Social Affairs Minister Risma admits she is under pressure to erase data from welfare recipients However, politicians from the Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party (PDI) were reluctant to explain who was pressing him. He didn’t mention the reason for the figure’s closure. “I can’t go into details. I’m so sorry,” he said. This information was transmitted for the first time by Risma during a working meeting with Commission VIII. The meeting discussed the evaluation of the implementation of the distribution of social assistance. Commission VIII Chairman Yandri asked Risma to explain who the party was pressuring her. The reason is that the commission in charge of social questions is affected by the existence of duplicate data on social assistance. “We who have received the mandate must also know because of this that we are among those accused of accepting fictitious data, but the budget is distributed. These are trillions of people,” he said. he declares. (OGI)







