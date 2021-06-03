China Upgrades Demographics for Last 10 Years

BEIJING – China’s National Bureau of Statistics revised its figures for the past 10 years to note that the country’s population surpassed 1.4 billion in 2017, two years earlier than previously thought.

The recalculations were made on the basis of the 2020 census, which found there was a “sampling error from 2011 to 2019” and resulted in upward revisions for the population each year. China’s leadership under President Xi Jinping has grown increasingly concerned about the country’s declining birth rate and aging population, but doubts persist about the accuracy of the data used by policymakers.

The changes were revealed in a document released by the statistics office in May. The total populations for 2014 and 2015 have been revised upward by 8.64 million, and each year from 2017 to 2019 has been revised upward by 10.03 million. The revisions seem mechanical, and they are undeniably unnatural. As a result, the population reached over 1.4 billion in 2017.

The changes are the result of an increase in the number of births. There were around 10 million more births between 2011 and 2019 than previously thought, officials said. Of these, 8.9 million – nearly 90% of the upward revision – occurred between 2011 and 2014. This means that there were actually more births before Beijing ended its policy. of the only child in 2016.

Sample surveys are more prone to estimation errors than full surveys. Both overestimates and underestimates are possible depending on how the samples are taken. The National Bureau of Statistics has revised upward both the total population and the number of births for all years.

The 2020 census, released in May, highlighted the reality of the declining birth rate and aging population in China. The number of people aged 65 and over has increased by 60% over the past 10 years, and they now represent 13.5% of the population. China will soon become an “aging society”, defined in international standards as having an elderly population representing more than 14% of the total population.

The number of workers and children in China will continue to decline. The number of births fell to 12 million in 2020, the fourth consecutive annual decline. This is almost the same level as in 1961 (11.97 million), China’s lowest record. The ratio of births to total population was 0.852%, the first time it fell below 1%.

The natural rate of population growth, that is, the number of births minus the number of deaths, was 0.145%. This is the lowest since 1960, when the Great Leap Forward resulted in many famine deaths and the natural growth rate was negative. The Global Times, a media outlet affiliated with the Communist Party, said Chinese demographers expect the total population to start declining in 2022.

Xi and other leaders are increasingly concerned that declining birth rates, an aging population and impending demographic decline are hampering economic growth and expanding China’s global influence. The Politburo decided on May 31 to allow couples to have a third child. Authorities are also rushing to implement greater support for childcare, including more daycare and maternity leave, as well as strengthening related insurance systems.

To cope with the aging of the population, the government is working on reforms of social security and pensions. He also plans to raise the legal retirement age, a move that has been constantly opposed by the general public. The aim is to reduce the burden on the social security system and increase the number of workers.

Developing a comprehensive national strategy to deal with declining birth rates and an aging population requires analysis based on accurate statistical data. Accurate demographic statistics are especially important in China to assess the impact of the country’s long-standing one-child policy and the easing of birth restrictions in 2016. A significant revision in a sense, like a strong increase in the total population or in the number of births, not only reinforces the doubt about the accuracy of the data, but could also distort demographic policies in the medium and long term.