Disgraced Tory Lord backed by Boris Johnson gives Tories $ 500,000





Disgraced Tory Lord Peter Cruddas donated over 500,000 to Boris Johnson’s party after becoming a peer.

Cruddas resigned as party co-treasurer in 2012 after offering undercover journalists access to then Prime Minister David Cameron in exchange for 250,000 donations.

He was later nominated for a peerage by Boris Johnson despite the advice of the House of Lords Appointments Committee.

See more stories on the Insider business page. A Tory member of the House of Lords, whose peerage was forced by Boris Johnson last year despite his role in a money-for-access scandal, handed half a million pounds to the PM’s party. Lord Peter Cruddas donated 500,000 to the Conservative Party’s central office on February 5, 2021, just three days after his introduction to the House of Lords where he now sits as a Conservative peer, according to the latest Election Commission files. . Cruddas was appointed a member of the House of Lords by Boris Johnson in December 2020, over objections from the House of Lords Appointments Committee, an independent group that reviews nominations. The Nominations Commission was unable to back the nomination due to concerns over allegations made following an investigation by undercover Sunday Times reporters after giving them access to the Prime Minister of then, David Cameron, in exchange for 250,000 donations. Following the Sunday Times article, Cruddas resigned as Conservative Party co-treasurer. He would sue The Sunday Times for libel, initially winning 180,000 damages. The Sunday Times then appealed the judgment, with appeals court judges reducing the damage to 50,000, after ruling that the newspaper’s central claim to sell access to Cameron and other senior politicians was correct. The judges described Cruddas’ actions as “unacceptable, inappropriate and wrong”. A letter from Boris Johnson to Lord Bew, chairman of the Nominations Commission, published by Downing Street in December with the announcement of the peerage of Cruddas rejected the Commission’s refusal to support the nomination. He called the concerns “historic” and assured Bew “that I regard this case as a clear and rare exception.” Johnson’s decision to quash the Nominations Commission was the first time their advice had been quashed. Johnson wrote: “The most serious accusations made at the time have been shown to be false and defamatory. In order to avoid any continuing concerns, Mr Cruddas resigned his post and apologized for any perceived impropriety, and reflecting its particular concern for integrity in public life. “An internal Conservative Party investigation subsequently revealed that there had been no intentional wrongdoing on the part of Mr. Cruddas.” Cruddas, a British businessman and philanthropist, donated another 10,000 to the local Conservative association of Nickie Aitken, MP for the Cities of London and Westminster, a constituency which has voted Conservative since its inception in 1950. He has given over $ 3 million to the Conservatives since 2009. Cruddas also donated 10,000 to Conservative Voice, which describes itself as “an exciting and dynamic group set up to unite all generations of the center-right party. […] a place where the grassroots can be heard ”. The opposition Labor Party said the donation raised serious questions. “The Conservative Party which brought us access money claims when Peter Cruddas was treasurer seems to have turned its attention to the peers,” Labor Party chairwoman MP Anneliese Dodds said in a statement. “Whether it’s handing out taxpayer dollars to fellow students or giving peerages to disgraced donors, there is always one rule for the Tories and their cronies and another for the rest of us. .

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos