India to Solicit LIC IPO Mega Bank Proposals in June

India plans to seek proposals from investment banks for Life Insurance Corp’s initial public offering this month. of India, according to people familiar with the matter.

The government will send out invitations in the coming weeks for the sale of shares in the country’s largest insurer, said residents, who have asked not to be identified as the talks are private. An offer could take place as early as March 2022, residents said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ government is keen to move forward with the IPO of PFRs – potentially India’s largest – to help close a growing budget gap. The administration plans to raise $ 24 billion by selling assets, including Air India Ltd. and Bharat Petroleum Corp. as she tries to revive an economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

A listing could value LIC up to $ 261 billion, based on its assets under management and using private sector insurers as a benchmark, analysts at Jefferies India led by Prakhar Sharma wrote in a February note. That would make it bigger than Reliance Industries Ltd., which is currently the largest listed company in India with a market value of around $ 199 billion.

LIC had total assets of 32 trillion rupees ($ 439 billion) in fiscal year 2019-20, according to its latest annual report. The insurer had a market share of almost 69% in life insurance in terms of total first year premiums.

Discussions are underway and details of PFR listing plans may still change, people said. A representative of the Ministry of Finance declined to comment.

