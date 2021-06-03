Senior Turkish and US officials discuss UN cooperation





Senior Turkish and American officials on Wednesday discussed cooperation between Turkey and the United States within the framework of the UN in the Turkish capital Ankara. Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin and US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield met at the presidential compound, according to Turkish presidential sources. They discussed the agenda for the meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his American counterpart Joe Biden on the sidelines of the upcoming NATO summit. The meeting between Erdogan and Biden will take place on the sidelines of the NATO leaders’ June 14 summit in Brussels, the Belgian capital, and they “will discuss the full range of bilateral and regional issues,” according to the White House. Kalin and Thomas-Greenfield discussed regional issues including Syria, Libya, Afghanistan, Palestine, Iran and Iraq, as well as migration, humanitarian aid and counterterrorism issues. . Regarding Syria, they stressed that the Constitutional Committee should be supported and that an environment conducive to free and fair elections should be ensured in order to relaunch the process of political solution in this war-weary country. They also underlined the importance of cooperation and joint fight against security threats caused by terrorist organizations. Noting that a new wave of refugees in the region, particularly in Idlib, could cause greater humanitarian crises and instability, they said obstacles to the delivery of cross-border humanitarian aid to Syria via Turkey via the UN should be abolished and a joint effort should be required. During the meeting, they also discussed that the international community and the UN should play a more determined and active role to achieve the two-state solution in Palestine and protect the rights of the Palestinians. They stressed that joint initiatives should be strengthened to accelerate the Afghan peace process. Turkish Ambassador to the UN Feridun Sinirlioglu and United States Ambassador to Ankara David Satterfield also attended the meeting. Thomas-Greenfield’s visit to Turkey from June 2-4 “will focus on the extensive support provided by the United Nations and its partner agencies to address dire humanitarian needs in Syria,” according to the US mission. * Written by Gozde Bayar.

