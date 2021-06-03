Xi Jinping’s idea of ​​a “lovable” China raises eyebrows





Chinese President President Xi Jinping. (File photo)

BEIJING: After years of China’s growing aggressiveness towards other countries through warnings and insults, President Xi Jinping said officials should create a kind and respectable image of the country, which has raised more than a few skeptical eyebrows among Chinese observers. In his remarks at a Politburo meeting on Monday, quoted by the Xinhua News Agency, Xi said, “We must be careful to catch the tone, be open, confident and humble at the same time, and strive to create. a credible, lovable and respectable image of China. “ Adam Taylor for the Washington Post writes that China’s international relations have deteriorated dramatically in recent years, with issues such as the repression of the Uyghur ethnic minority in Xinjiang, aggressive rhetoric and action against militants in Taiwan , India and Hong Kong, and the relentless darkening of the coronavirus darkening China’s global image. Much of China’s hyperagressive diplomacy was led by a team of “wolf warriors,” including Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, whose evidence suggests he was not winning friends. In a Pew Research Center survey of 14 countries released in October, a majority of respondents gave China a negative rating. Negative opinions reached decade highs in nine of these countries. Additionally, calls for countries to boycott the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics show no signs of dissipating serious human rights violations in Xinjiang, and China’s vaccine diplomacy efforts have been complicated by reports. of low efficacy and new waves of COVID-19. According to Sulmaan Wasif Khan of Tufts University, the Wolf Warriors had disrupted China’s “grand strategy” and posed a real domestic risk, the Washington Post reported. “The real danger is that once the toxin has spread through the system, you don’t know where it will end up,” he said. Last month, research by Yaoyao Dai and Luwei Rose Luqiu published by The Monkey Cage of the Washington Post last month found that an average of 10% of Foreign Department speeches were “combative and hostile” before 2012. This figure rose to more than a quarter in 2019 and 2020. When officials under US President Joe Biden first met their Chinese counterparts in March, they received a 16-minute tirade criticizing America and accusing US officials of speaking of a position of hypocrisy and weakness. During the COVID-19 outbreak, Zhao spread baseless theories that the US military may have been behind the coronavirus pandemic that first emerged in Wuhan, China – a notion so daring that some other Chinese diplomats seemed to move away from it, writes Taylor. However, growing international pressure on the origins of COVID-19 has made it clear that China has something to hide. In addition, China’s relations with the European Union (EU) have also deteriorated amid the disputes over Xinjiang, ending proposed trade and investment treaties. In their research, Dai and Luqiu found that the harsh rhetoric of the Wolf Warriors often replaced harsh actions, leading nationalist netizens to proclaim victory and appealing to poorer countries. The rude tweets, as well as Xi’s crackdown policies in Xinjiang and Hong Kong or the systematic adoption of secrecy and paranoia that may make it impossible to find the cause of the coronavirus that is disrupting its relations abroad. Adam Taylor added that keeping a tighter leash on Wolf Warriors might not mean better international relations for China unless significant political changes are in place. (ANI)







