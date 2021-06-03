India orders unapproved COVID shots as it reeks of devastating second wave

India signed its first order for an unapproved COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, a day after being criticized by the Supreme Court for its failed vaccine deployment that has left millions vulnerable after nearly 338,000 deaths.

So far, only about 4.7% of the 950 million adults have received two doses of the vaccine as the world’s second most populous country is reeling from a devastating second wave of infections that has killed an estimated 170,000 people in April and May alone.

The government will buy 300 million doses of the vaccine from local company Biological-E and has made an advance of $ 205.6 million, the health ministry said, although the vaccine is still in phase III clinical trials. .

“The agreement with Biological-E is part of the Indian government’s broader effort to encourage indigenous vaccine manufacturers by providing them with research and development support as well as financial backing,” the ministry said in a statement.

India has inoculated its population with AstraZeneca (AZN.L) injections produced at the Serum Institute of India, Covaxin made by local company Bharat Biotech and is expected to commercially launch Russian Sputnik V in mid-June.

But stocks are running out after the government opened up vaccination to all adults last month. Some vaccination centers have had to close, prompting criticism from the Supreme Court over a lack of planning.

While the federal government has given free vaccines to the elderly and frontline workers, it has let state governments and private hospitals administer doses to people between the ages of 18 and 45 at a cost.

“The policy of the central government of itself carrying out free vaccination for groups in the first two phases, and replacing it with paid vaccination (…) is, at first glance, arbitrary and irrational”, said the Supreme Court.

The government said this week it could have up to 10 million doses per day in July and August, up from just under three million now.

Pressure is expected to intensify on the government to speed up vaccinations, as several states prepare to ease closures even amid high numbers of infections and daily deaths.

The western state of Maharashtra, home to Mumbai’s financial hub, is expected to lift most restrictions in half of its districts from Friday, depending on the availability of oxygen beds and infection rates, have officials said.

India on Thursday reported 134,154 new infections in the past 24 hours, down more than 65% from a peak of 414,188 reported on May 7. The official number of cases recorded since the start of the pandemic now stands at 28.4 million, the second highest in the world after the United States.

India added 2,887 deaths overnight, bringing the overall death toll to 337,989, the third highest death toll in the world after the United States and Brazil.

The New Delhi High Court said some federal officials should be charged with manslaughter for the vaccine’s improper deployment.

“Who are they referring to, do you think? This effectively concludes the debate on this topic, ”Sanjay Jha, former congressman and political commentator, said on Twitter.

“This government has failed. And has failed its people miserably.”

($ 1 = 72.9500 Indian rupees)

