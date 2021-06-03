The DPR is concerned by the rescue of Garuda (GIAA), it is the complete response of the Ministry of Public Enterprises

DRAWING. The DPR is studying the possibility of saving Garuda Indonesia. This is the full response from the Ministry of Public Enterprises. BETWEEN PHOTOS / Galih Pradipta / foc.

KONTAN.CO.ID -JAKARTA.The working meeting of the Ministry of Public Enterprises with Commission VI, the House of Representatives (DPR), Thursday (3/6) was fascinating.

A number of parliamentarians bombarded SOE Minister Erick Thohir with various questions. One of them concerns the critical financial situation of PT Garuda Indonesia Tbk.

Commission VI DPR Gerindra faction member Andre Rosiade questioned the realization of the bailout fund agreed by the SOE Ministry and Commission VI in the amount of Rp 8.5 trillion. Up to Rp.8.5 trillion. present, the Ministry of Finance Mulyani only carried out the rescue in the amount of Rp. 1 trillion.

“I am also confused that House of Representatives Committee VI agreed with the Minister of Public Enterprises, suddenly the Minister of Finance only lowered Rs 1 trillion, which ultimately made the Garuda problem even bloodier. .

Not only Andre, VI DPR Commission member RI Evita Nursanty questioned the four Garuda Indonesia rescue programs circulating in the public.

Evita regretted that there had been a bailout option when the inroads made by the public enterprise ministry and Garuda Indonesia itself were not maximized.

“What exactly is it, Minister? It’s good that we saved Garuda. I want to ask in return, what new inroads have been made by Garuda’s leadership at this time? no new breakthroughs, ”he said.

Under the National Economic Recovery Program (PEN), the government has allocated 8.5 trillion rupees. The rescue funds were then disbursed through the issuance of Convertible Mandatory Bonds (MCBs) through PT Sarana Multi Infrastruktur (SMI).

The DPR therefore asked Erick to question the State Treasurer on the achievement of the PEN disbursement, in particular by discussing it during a restricted meeting (ratas) with President Joko Widodo (Jokowi).

“If the government wants to support it fully, then support it. Do not support it in front but lip service behind. The Minister of Public Enterprises is setting up a body (but) the Minister of Finance is not doing it,” André said. .

So what about the response from the public enterprise ministry? The detailed response came from the Deputy Minister of Public Enterprises, Kartika Wirjoatmodjo. Garuda will face potential bankruptcy if he fails to strike a deal with 36 backers.

Indeed there is a risk, that the creditors do not agree or that many legal demands, do not reach the quorum and lead to bankruptcy. “This is what we are avoiding because we hope that there will be an agreement of all the creditors to agree on the restructuring of Garuda,” said Tiko, the nickname of the vice minister of BUMN who is also the former CEO of Bank Mandiri.

Tiko said Garuda would go through a difficult and complex legal process to undertake a massive corporate restructuring.

Indeed, the majority of the lessors of public airlines are foreign parties, so the discussion must be conducted through legal provisions that apply internationally.

In addition to lessors, Garuda’s creditors are global sukuk lenders also from abroad, namely from the Middle East.

To keep up with the debt restructuring process, Tiko said the State Enterprise Ministry appointed legal and financial consultants.

During the renegotiation process, Tiko said Garuda would seek a moratorium on debt payments. The moratorium takes 270 days before the restructuring is complete.

“If Garuda can do a mass restructuring with all the lessors and sukuk holders and achieve cost reductions, it is hoped that the costs will decrease by 50% or more, Garuda can survive after the restructuring,” Kartika said.

Garuda carries a heavy burden as the operating costs or the costs that must be incurred each month reach $ 150 million. Meanwhile, Garuda’s total revenue is only US $ 50 million at the moment.

This condition indicates that the GIAA coded transmitter loses US $ 100 million each month.

The Garuda problem, in fact, has been going on for a long time. Firstly, Garuda has too many types of aircraft such as Boeing 727, Boeing 777, Airbus A320, Airbus A330, ATR and Bombardir.

Thus, the rental costs exceed the reasonable cost. Not only that, many air flight routes are not profitable.

During Covid-19, Tiko said, Garuda faced new issues due to the IOU so his debt swelled to Rs 20 trillion. What was initially recorded as an operational lease as Opex was later recorded as debt, Tiko said.

Tiko said this condition puts Garuda in an unresolved position. Garuda’s debt and equity could not support the balance sheet.

“If we do a fundamental restructuring, this $ 4.5 billion debt must go down in the range of $ 1 billion to $ 1.5 billion,” Tiko said.

