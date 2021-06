Welsh Prime Minister Mark Drakeford to attend Boris Johnson today chaired the four country summit on ‘Covid recovery’

Boris Johnson will today chair a summit on coronavirus recovery with the prime ministers of decentralized nations. Following the elections to the Senedd and Scottish Parliament last month, the Prime Minister wrote to the Prime Ministers of Scotland and Wales and the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister of Northern Ireland inviting them to s unite in a common effort to overcome the common challenges of COVID recovery, starting with a high-level meeting. The meeting was due to take place last week, but was postponed after the Wales and Scottish First Ministers withdrew as they wanted it to be a meaningful discussion with substantial results. The couple criticized Boris Johnson’s office for sending out a very rough agenda with issues in the talks that apparently have not yet been agreed upon. They will now meet virtually this afternoon to discuss how they can work together to help all parts of the UK recover from the COVID pandemic and build better across the country. The NHS across the UK will be a priority, has fought the pandemic, it now faces a serious challenge with increased wait times for elective procedures. The necessary closure of schools resulted in months of wasted learning that set back the education of many of our young people. Social distancing requirements have slowed the functioning of the justice system, causing backlogs in our courts. Many of these services are delegated to Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, but UK ministers face common challenges as they seek to rebuild themselves in the years to come. By working together and sharing experiences, each can learn from each other and deliver better outcomes for families across the UK. A British government spokesperson said. Added: UK government is undertaking detailed work on the scale of the COVID recovery challenge and the steps needed to address it through the National Economic Recovery Task Force. British ministers will share the findings of this work with their decentralized counterparts and ministers from decentralized administrations will share their analysis. Throughout the pandemic, the UK government and decentralized administrations have worked closely together, at official and ministerial levels with dozens of meetings each month. This has been illustrated in the rollout of leading vaccines in the UK. The UK government has used its purchasing power to buy vaccines on a large scale for the whole of the UK, and UK health authorities have rolled out vaccine delivery. The British armed forces have played a crucial supporting role across the country. Everyone, in all parts of the UK, has benefited. The Prime Minister will propose that this close collaboration and spirit of cooperation continue in the months and years to come, as we begin the process of building a sustainable recovery. Did you spot something? Do you have a story? Send a Facebook message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected]







