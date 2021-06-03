Politics
bne IntelliNews – Country report Turkey June 21
Turkey is entering an era of violence. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has threatened the opposition to describe a mob attack on Iyi Party leader Meral Aksener because these are your good days.
What we are seeing in Turkey right now is the state confronting itself again within itself. Those who know Turkey know this kind of scenario. The most crystallized moment of this type in the present day was the failed coup attempt of July 15, 2016.
Sedat Peker, a mob boss who sings like a canary about Erdogan’s regime on YouTube, sparked the current clashes.
As it stands, it is unclear how gangs and cliques are grouped together and who is attacking whom. Fighting and regrouping will now continue, but the fight will spread to ordinary people in the form of violence in society.
There is still little to no foreign intervention in Turkey’s demise, but when it does inevitably and visibly happen, things will get more complicated. On June 14, Erdogan is scheduled to meet US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of a NATO rally in Brussels.
Erdogan is tired, old, the waster of a lot of national and international ground. But he still has the army, the police, the paramilitaries
The opposition is calling for early elections. On May 7, a senior official with the Erdogans Justice and Development Party (AKP) informed that opinion polls showing the AKP’s vote to be below 30% did not reflect the truth. Erdogan’s regime is too weak. Gangs within the regime are emerging.
Turkey has more holes than Swiss cheese. However, the opposition got it right in the last key elections, the local elections held in the spring of 2019 when the AKP lost Istanbul, Ankara and other major cities. No blood was shed. But two years later, the stakes have grown so much higher. Pray to the gods
On May 7, the UK and France added Turkey to their travel red lists. Turkey lost the UEFA Champions League final and Formula 1 race due to virus fears.
Turkey’s record pound is back. Last high on USD / TRY: 8.62 on May 28.
The balance of payments (BoP) remains under close surveillance.
Pegasus Airlines sold $ 375 million in 5-year Eurobonds at a 9.25% coupon. It’s hard to fathom, but the company would have to pay a total coupon of 46% if it can’t recall the paper in the third year.
Pegasus CEO Mehmet Nane reiterated that the Turkish aviation industry hit by the coronavirus crisis needed around $ 2 billion and noted its borrowing costs were high due to the high risk premium from Turkey.
LimakPort sold $ 360 million worth of 15-year papers at a 9.50% coupon. Electricity producer Zorlu Yenilebilir (Zoryen), sold 350 million dollars over 5 years at 9.50%. Arcelik (ARCLK) sold 350 million 5-year Eurobonds at 3% coupon. Anadolu Efes (AEFES) is on his way.
The rollovers of external debt continued unabated. The spring season of Turkish bank syndicated loan refinances ended with an average renewal rate of just over 100%.
The central bank officially has around $ 90 billion in gross foreign exchange and gold reserves, but its net foreign exchange position remains in deeply negative territory at around minus $ 60 billion. The banking sector has an additional $ 20 billion to $ 30 billion.
The flow of lira loans to the economy is also under scrutiny. So far this year, it has not reached the breathtaking levels seen in 2020, and local demand for currencies and gold does not appear to have taken off either.
Turkish banking supervisory body BDDK plans to expand regulatory forbearance measures that allow banks in the country to register a loan as a non-performing loan (NPL) after a 180-day period rather than a 90 days. The extension is expected to last until the end of September or the end of 2021. Sales of NPL by Turkish banks fell sharply in 2020.
The government has launched a new loan package for SMEs through the Credit Guarantee Fund (KGF). The annual interest rate on the loans will be 17.5%, with a six-month grace period. Public banks Ziraat, Vakifbank (VAKBN) and Halkbank (HALKB) and Islamic public lenders Ziraat Katilim and Vakif Katilim, as well as private lenders Isbank, Garanti, Yapi Kredi, Akbank and Denizbank will participate in the lending program.
The Treasury again cancels the auctions of 10-year domestic bonds.
The spell of the ceiling price of the IPO of Borsa Istanbul has been broken. Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) excluded Turkish Airlines (THYAO), Sabanci Holding (SAHOL) and Yapi Kredi Bank (YKBNK) from its MSCI Turkey index.
In the Borsa Istanbul and lira markets, little liquidity remains, making Turkish assets vulnerable to shocks. Why the local stock market isn’t crashing remains a mystery. Foreign investors sell. And business owners are siphoning off the market with initial public offerings (IPOs) and rights issues. Yet the outbreaks of turmoil on the Istanbul stock exchange are prevented by an invisible hand that keeps a grip on some of the stocks that make up the biggest weights in benchmarks.
The fuel price cap ended with huge price increases.
Turkey’s e-commerce volume is expected to double in 2021.
Turkeys Getir is in talks for $ 500 million in new funding to expand in the United States.
Gaming start-ups in Turkey remain a hot spot. Romanian game developer Firebyte has opened a Turkish unit to capitalize on low development costs.
Turkey has completed tenders for 74 solar power plants with a combined installed capacity of 1,000 MW.
The flow of gas from Shah Deniz I’s offshore Azerbaijani gas field to Turkey has been halted since the 6.6 billion m3 / year (bcm / year) contract signed in 2001 expired in April. The TANAP pipeline, which has been carrying Azerbaijani gas from the Shah Deniz II field to Turkey since 2018 under a separate 6 billion m3 / year contract, is functioning normally.
Private Turkish companies including Gama Holding, Aksa, Kalyon and Demiroren are in talks with Russian Gazprom to renew contracts for 8 billion cubic meters (Gm3) of natural gas. The contracts will expire at the end of 2021.
The steel industry is hot. BIM and A101 ranked 152nd and 244th in the Deloittes Global Powers of Retailing 2021 list.
National report on Turkey June 21 – June 2021
