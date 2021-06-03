Revival of lab leak theory threatens to worsen US-China relations

Of all the issues that have troubled relations between China and the West since the onset of the pandemic, none have been more noticeable in Beijing than questions about the origin of COVID-19.

Last year, China responded to an initial request from U.S. ally Australia for an independent investigation into the origin of the virus with tariffs on exports of its barley and wheat. wine. Since then, Beijing has repeatedly criticized calls for more transparency as being politically motivated, and sought to deflect suggestions it emanated from a Wuhan lab with alternative theories of origin ranging from the transmission via imports of frozen foods to a release of US bio-facilities.

This allowed US President Joe Bidens to revive the lab theory last week by giving intelligence agencies 90 days to move closer to a definitive conclusion on the origin of the coronavirus all the more significant. The order came as political pressure mounted following a series of reports suggesting the theory, which was widely supported by Trump administration officials, had been prematurely ignored. Even Facebook Inc. has said it will stop removing posts claiming COVID-19 is man-made or man-made.

The origin probe comes at a sensitive time in US-China relations, with both governments showing signs that they want to move beyond the vitriolic that marked Donald Trump’s final year as president. While Biden kept Trump’s tariffs and sanctions on Beijing in place, his administration also began to open a dialogue: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen had her first call with Deputy Prime Minister Liu He on Tuesday night in Washington , following her conversation last week with US Trade Representative Katherine Tai.

It was also learned on Wednesday that Biden plans to change the US ban on investing in companies linked to the Chinese military this week after several companies successfully challenged it in court. Still, it’s unclear how the United States will implement the new order targeting companies linked to China’s defense and surveillance technology sectors, which may be even broader.

Either way, the results of the lab leak investigation could tie Xi Jinping’s hands, especially if they come just before he gets a chance to meet Biden at the summit. Group of 20 in October. As Xi realizes that China’s aggressive response has hurt his position abroad this week, he urged officials to create a “trustworthy, kind and respectable image for the country, the Chinese Communist Party. has no choice but to vigorously resist any suggestion that he mishandled or covered up a virus that effectively shut down the world.

“The issue of the origin of the virus is deeply linked to the legitimacy of the CCP, so I don’t expect China to become more transparent, it will fight it relentlessly,” said Bonnie Glaser, director of the Asia program at German Marshall Fund. from the United States, a Washington-based policy research group.

“That said, China is unlikely to use the forms of economic coercion against the United States that it uses against Australia, in part because it fears US retaliation in the form of further restrictions on the high. technology, she added. downward spiral of US-China relations to dangerous levels.

Members of a World Health Organization team visit the Hubei Animal Outbreak Prevention and Control Center in Wuhan in February. | REUTERS

Since the early days of the pandemic, some U.S. intelligence officials have suggested that SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, may have accidentally or deliberately leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Researchers at a high-tech lab studied other coronaviruses, including some isolated from bats.

A World Health Organization report drawn up with China earlier this year called the possibility of a laboratory leak “extremely unlikely because no such virus has been studied there before the outbreak and the protocols security rules do not appear to have been breached. The report, compiled with local researchers after Beijing finally authorized a group of WHO experts to enter Wuhan, said the most likely original scenario was that the virus is spread to humans from bats via an unspecified animal intermediary.

Still, the White House criticized the report as incomplete, while WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said it was not “extensive enough and the theory of laboratory leaks needed more work. ‘Surveys Other prominent Western scientists have called for hypotheses about natural and laboratory fallout to be taken seriously until there is enough data to say otherwise.

As Bidens decides to publicly announce that the viral probe appears “purely political, criticism of Tedros’ WHO report is harder for China to dismiss” and it drives them mad, according to Christopher Johnson, a former Chinese analyst Principal at the CIA who is now Principal Investigator at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Either way, he added, China is unlikely to allow more access that would shed more light on origin.

“Finding a smoking gun on this would be next to impossible, so the only way to defuse it is to actually talk to each other,” Johnson said. “Without it, the potential to further ignite the relationship is there.

Chinese diplomats and senior officials from the Wuhan lab have repeatedly denied that the facility was the source of the coronavirus. In response to the Biden inquiry, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian last week highlighted the WHO’s findings while questioning why US intelligence agencies were getting involved.

US President Joe Biden speaks Wednesday at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington. | BLOOMBERG

“How can we trust the conclusions of an investigation carried out by such an intelligence body without any credibility to speak of?” He said on May 27.

Zhao also pointed out that “Fort Detrick, Maryland is surrounded by suspicion, a base that houses the US biodefense agency. This was a repeat of a theory Zhao long put forward that the virus could have come from the U.S. Chinese officials pointed to research showing evidence of coronavirus infections outside of China in late 2019 and said frozen food imports were a possible vector, all part of the effort aimed at questioning whether the virus originated in or around Wuhan, the city in central China that saw the first known cases of COVID-19.

The Bidens Intelligence Directive now ensures that the discussion will continue for at least the next few months, and US-China relations could worsen if the investigation ends up fingering Chinese officials, according to Hugo Brennan, an analyst at the consultancy firm. in Verisk Maplecroft risks.

“If the U.S. intelligence community concludes that the Wuhan laboratory leak theory is the most likely cause of the pandemic, it will see U.S.-China relations fall to new lows,” he said. “Especially if the consensus is that Beijing has deliberately tried to cover up the leak.